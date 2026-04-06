A Week on the Wrist with the Ontic Utility 40 Granite – the best dive watch I've ever tested?

If you're interested in buying a watch in 2026, chances are you'll find yourself eyeing up a dive watch. They're massively en vogue right now, with the changing tides of fashion making them acceptable in far more professional environments.

In a world of cookie-cutter Rolex Submariner lookalikes. I was recently enamoured with the spec sheet of the Ontic Utility 40. That's a proper tool watch, designed to be rugged and dependable, without the pomp and circumstance of other watches.

It's an ethos which I really admire, and paired with what is still a good looking watch, I was hooked. Could this be the best dive watch I've ever tested? Let's dive in and take a look.

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(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Ontic Utility 40 Granite: key specs

The model features a 39mm case – 40mm if you include a slight overhang from the bezel – and sits 12mm tall. The case is crafted from Grade 2 Titanium, which is hardened to 1,200 on the Vickers hardness scale – around four times harder than stainless steel.

The brand describes titanium as "the ideal material for a watch that actually gets worn" owing to its lightweight, rust resistant and hypoallergenic nature. It's certainly a plus when you're talking about chunkier dive watches, as that heft is reduced.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

There's an option available with a matching titanium bracelet, though my review model is found on the FKM rubber strap. The piece features a 20mm lug width, too, which should make it a bit of strap monster for those who enjoy mixing things up.

You'll enjoy a stellar 300m of water resistance here, making it more than capable of standing up to the rigors of most of our daily use. Elsewhere you'll find a ceramic bezel insert, complete with indicators for both a second time zone and the traditional minute track. That's set into a titanium bezel, which features the four compass points on the outer edge.

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All of that is powered by a Ronda Solartech 215, which is a quartz movement powered by light. Similar to the Citizen Eco-Drive movements, that will work with any light source, and will keep ticking for eight months in the dark, with accuracy of +/- 1 second per day.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Ontic Utility 40 Granite like on the wrist?

As you might have expected from the spec sheet, this thing wears like an absolute dream. The case size is perfect for most wrists, and the 12mm height is more than slim enough for a dive watch.

The lightweight nature of the piece is also really apparent once you strap it on. At just 72g on the rubber strap, you will quickly forget all about this being sat on your wrist, which is magnificent for a piece of such robustness.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If you're a fan of killer dials, this is also one worth looking at. It's a Clous de Paris pattern, and really does catch the light in a pleasing way. It defies what initially looks like a relatively simple black dial, and is a rare touch of sparkle on a real tool watch.

The other thing we must talk about here is the lume. I'm not a massive advocate for lume on a watch – I think its significance is overplayed quite often, and I don't really find it all that useful – but this is exceptional.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Cleverly, the hands are tipped with blue lume, while the indices get a green treatment, so there's no chance of mixing them up. The bezel gets a similar two-tone approach, with the numerals in blue and the top marker in green.

It is, without doubt, the best lume I've seen on a watch at this price point, and possibly ever. The only thing which comes close is the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Lumiere, and that's about four times as costly.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Ontic Utility 40 Granite worth the money?

Priced from £599 / €699 / US$799 / AU$1,054, the Ontic Utility 40 offers a really interesting value prospect. I'm sure there are some who would quickly judge its quartz movement and decide is was overpriced, but they'd be missing out on an awful lot.

Once you factor in the hardened titanium case, the stunning dial, the exceptional lume and the solid, reliable movement, I think that price feels like a bit of a bargain. More than anything, I think it feels like a really well thought out piece of design in an industry which is all too often filled with derivative designs.

It's a perfect tool watch for anyone who really does need the hardiness of a diver, and it does so while retaining a beautiful appearance. My Nan – proudly born and bred in God's Own County – used to tell me that things from Yorkshire are made of tough stuff. Ontic certainly fits that bill.

Is it the best dive watch I've ever tested? Quite possibly. Pound-for-pound, almost certainly. And that's quite the achievement, indeed.