Seiko marks 145th anniversary with limited Presage Craftsmanship Classic Series

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko'a latest watch has a stunning blue dial made from porcelain. Each of the 1,500 examples to be produced is unique, thanks to the way the dial is made. Priced at £1,600, it's available to pre-order now.

Seiko has revealed a stunning new member of its Presage family, marking the Japanese watchmaker’s 145th anniversary.

Called the – deep breath – Seiko 145th Anniversary Limited Edition ‘Craftsmanship’ Classic Series Arita Porcelain In Ruri Blue, the watch is limited to just 1,500 pieces worldwide.

To save you from encoding the name, this is a Seiko Presage watch. It has a 39.6mm stainless steel case with an exhibition case back that reveals the calibre 6R51 automatic movement within, which has 24 jewels and 72 hours of power reserve.

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But the big news here is the dial. It gets its name from Arita, a small town in Kyushu, the third largest island in southwest Japan, which came to prominence in the early 17th century when clay suitable for porcelain was discovered. Fast-forward to today, and the watch bearing the town’s name features an Arita porcelain dial in a colour called Ruri Blue.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Seiko says this is the deepest Arita glaze ever achieved for the Presage collection. And the handcrafted nature of the dial means that no two examples of this watch are the same, since each exhibits tiny indentations and colour variations.

The watch comes with a sustainable, LWG-certified leather strap and in a special presentation box. The steel case has been treated to a super-hard coating for increased strength, while the dial is protected by a dual-curved sapphire crystal.

Other details include a screw-down case back with “Limited Edition” marking, and a new case design with curved lugs that promise a more comfortable fit. Seiko states this watch as being only “splash resistant” so best not to wear while showering, and certainly not when swimming.

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Available to pre-order now and limited to 1,500 pieces, the Seiko Classic Series Arita Porcelain in Ruri Blue is £1,600.