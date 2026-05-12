Hublot proves minimalism isn’t boring with new exclusive Spirit of Big Bang watch

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has launched the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe, an online exclusive watch with two new versions. Available in 32mm and 42mm sizes, the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe has stunning taupe dials and straps, with the larger size showcasing three chronographs.

Another month, another Hublot Big Bang! The new Big Bang watch is the latest launch from the Hublot’s Essential collection and has been reimagined in two new sizes and with stunning sunray taupe dials – here’s everything you need to know.

Hublot announced a whole fleet of Big Bang watches at Watches and Wonders 2026 , including Reloaded timepieces in collaboration with Usain Bolt and Kylian Mbappé. But never one to slow down, Hublot is back with a new Big Bang Essential, and while it may have a neutral colour, it certainly packs a punch.

Part of Hublot’s Essential series, the collection is known for focusing on neutral, monochrome tones. The Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe marks the fifth year Hublot has launched a new model, and for 2026, the online exclusive timepiece is available in two sizes and different materials.

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Both versions of the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe have a tone-on-tone taupe colour which almost looks like champagne, especially on the bigger chronograph version. The straps and dials of the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe boldly feature the new shade, with the straps being interchangeable between rubber and velcro.

The tonneau cases with oversized crowns and screws are available in two sizes – 32mm or 42mm. Starting with the smaller model, the 32mm version of the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe is made from stainless steel and is the first 32mm Spirit of Big Bang that doesn’t feature diamonds.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The 32mm Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe has a ‘plain’ dial with bar-shaped hour markers, and hour, minute and seconds hands. A date window sits at six o’clock, and the watch is powered by the HUB1120 self-winding movement which gives the watch up to 40 hours of power.

The bigger 42mm version of the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe is more complex. Crafted from titanium, the taupe dial has a carbon-stamped checkerboard pattern, giving it a 3D effect. Three chronograph subdials sit on the bottom half of the watch and are surrounded by numeral hours.

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Powered by the HUB4700 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement, the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe has a 50 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 100 metres. As a chronograph fan, the 42mm is my favourite version of the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe. Its pattern is extremely eye-catching, but if it's minimalism you’re after, the 32mm will be the pick for you.

Available exclusively online and limited to just 200 pieces each, prices on the Spirit of Big Bang Essential Taupe are £11,700 / $14,900 for the 32mm, and £19,500 / $24,800 for the 42mm.