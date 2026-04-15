These new Piaget watches are made of stone and don't go on your wrist

QUICK SUMMARY Piaget used Watches and Wonders 2026 to reveal a range of new pieces in its signature blue colour way – plus a set of timepieces to be worn as necklaces, each made from a polished pebble.

Piaget is putting stone dials back into the spotlight, with a stunning set of new timepieces revealed for Watches and Wonders 2026.

The new models see three different stone dials added to the Sixtie on a strap, Polo 36mm in pink gold, and Andy Warhol with blue quartz dials. Each a tribute to Piaget’s signature colour, the watches hark back to 1963, when Piaget first brought a splash of colour to its dials with vibrant ornamental stones.

A particular highlight is the Polo Signature Date, with its 42mm steel case and striking blue striped dial. The sapphire crystal case back gives a view of the 1110P Manufacture automatic movement within, which has 50 hours of power reserve, 25 jewels and blue screws that tie in nicely with the dial.

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(Image credit: Piaget)

Also complimentary is the dark blue rubber strap, which smartly matches the darker sections of the multi-hued blue dial. Add in the subtly octagonal dial shape within a round bezel, and it’s a truly lovely piece that will look right at home at the beach club this coming summer.

Priced at £11,400, it’s available now. A version with the same case but a matching steel bracelet is £13,200, and a rose gold model is available for £30,700 – or £48,000 with a diamond set bezel.

Switching gears is the equally new Swinging Pebbles collection. These aren’t even watches at all – or rather, they’re not wristwatches, since these Piaget timepieces are also necklaces. Each is made from a single piece of stone: tiger’s eye, verdite and pietersite, depending on which version you’d like.

(Image credit: Piaget)

Inside the stone is a 355P quartz movement driving a simple pair of hour and minute hands on the front surface. The stone is then suspended on a necklace of rose, yellow or white gold. The brown tiger’s eye and green verdite pieces are rather restrained, but the blue patterned stone of the pietersite model changes that, by pairing its white gold necklace with a diamond set bezel.

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All three are water resistant to 30 metres, so they’re safe to shower and swim in, but shouldn’t be taken to any depth or subjected to high pressure water. Prices are available on application.