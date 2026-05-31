Your iPhone is getting a whole bunch of new tricks, including Siri-powered photos – here's what was revealed in the huge iOS 27 leak

Quick Summary Details on new features coming to iPhone have leaked. A number of rumours about Apple's next iOS have emerged – from Siri in the camera app to its new interface.

We thought iOS 26 and Liquid Glass were big steps forward for iPhone last year, but iOS 27 is looking like it will be even bigger, with the new Siri set to take centre stage.

It’s expected to be fully revealed at WWDC26 in June, and we’ve already seen a number of rumours and reports surrounding the new software. However, a major new leak has given us our clearest look yet at what could be coming – and it's a lot.

What is coming in iOS 27?

Via 9to5Mac, Bloomberg has published illustrated mockups of iOS 27, giving us an excellent first glimpse at the redesigned Siri experience, Siri chatbot, and more features coming to your iPhone this year.

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The Bloomberg report claims the images are based on information from sources with knowledge of Apple's internal plans, though it notes the final version revealed at WWDC in June could still differ.

The big change is a completely overhauled Siri.

Rather than the familiar colourful border around your iPhone screen, Siri will now live inside the Dynamic Island. You’ll be able to trigger it in the usual way by saying "Siri" or holding the power button, but you'll see a redesigned animation appear at the top of your screen, Bloomberg says.

There's said to be a new trick too: swiping down from the top centre of the screen anywhere in iOS 27 launches a new "Search or Ask" interface for typing or speaking queries.

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"From there users can launch apps, start text messages, ask about the weather, add calendar appointments, search through notes, trigger shortcuts within apps, or search the web using Apple’s new AI-powered search system, which competes with tools like Perplexity," the Bloomberg report says.

"Results are displayed in a rich text card that pops out of the Dynamic Island. Users can swipe down further to open a chatbot-style conversation inside the Siri app."

Apple will also reportedly open iOS 27 to third-party AI agents. This will go beyond its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with the likes of Google’s Gemini and Anthropic PBC’s Claude being offered as alternatives. There will be a choice on which one you want to use, are the claims.

Elsewhere, the iPhone’s native Camera app is getting a customisable widget panel, while Photos gains new AI editing tools including Extend and Reframe that have been rumoured previously. AI grammar checking is also said to be on the way.

Nothing is official yet, of course, but WWDC kicks off on 8 June so it’s not too much longer to wait until we should see iOS 27 in all its glory

If you want to see all the leaked pictures, you can head to the Bloomberg report.