Apple is giving every iPhone a camera facelift – including the one you have in your hand already

Quick Summary Apple plans big changes for the Camera app in iOS 27, according to sources. This includes customisation for users to add and remove the features they need most at hand.

We're expecting a wave of new announcements during WWDC in a few weeks time, not least details on the new features coming to iPhone with iOS 27.

But we might not have to wait until Apple's keynote address on 8 June to find out some of them. One has leaked already, and it sounds great for existing and future iPhone owners.

For example, Apple expert Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has reported that the tech giant plans to dramatically upgrade its Camera app, with customisation options that can tune it to your own personal tastes.

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At present, you can fine tune your photos, especially on Pro devices, to set different apertures, colour standards, zoom, exposure and much more. But there are so many options, available through multiple taps and button presses that it can get confusing.

The new Camera app – which will likely be part of iOS 27 when it arrives in September – will let you choose exactly which options and modes you want at your fingertips, he says.

"Users will be able to choose which features appear in the Camera app – and where they’re placed," he wrote on Bloomberg.

"That includes controls for flash, exposure, the timer and resolution, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

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Will there be other changes in iOS 27?

These upgrades will be just the start, too. Gurman also revealed that there will be numerous design tweaks across the board.

There will be refinements to Liquid Glass while Siri will be completely rebuilt. It will also switch to the Dynamic Island, it is claimed, and a chatbot card can be activated simple by swiping down on the homepage.

We'll find out a lot more during WWDC 26, which promises to be one of the biggest in Apple's history – not least because it will be Tim Cook's last as CEO.