Your iPhone will soon give you an important decision to make

Quick Summary iOS 27 could bring about a headache for iPhone users. If rumours prove true, it'll be time to pledge your allegiances.

When iOS 27 arrives later this year, it could bring about an important decision for iPhone users. That's because the brand will offer a suite of different AI services to power features on the device.

That would allow users to select the service of their choice to power a range of AI features on the device. That includes tasks like text and image generation, and is said to also affect iPadOS and macOS.

It's also said to work for Siri, where the current chatbot of choice is ChatGPT. Under the new format, users could switch out the AI provider, allowing integration with things like Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude.

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It's set to leave users with a big decision to make over where they pledge their AI allegiance. Up to now, most devices have favoured an in-house AI – Gemini as the default on Android phones, for example, or Galaxy AI on Samsung phones – with other apps available as a third-party option.

This is different because Apple doesn't really have its own AI platform in the same way. Apple Intelligence exists, sure, but it's not on the same level as the other platforms, which is likely to be a big part of the reason why this system is being implemented in the first place.

(Image credit: Future)

According to the report – which comes from trusted Apple insider, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman – the brand is set to include a disclaimer over the content generated by third parties. There's also said to be a specific section within the App Store for compatible apps.

Another quirky addition is set to let users employ different voices for each of the AI models. Crucially, that does suggest that users will be able to mix it up, with different platforms working at the same time.