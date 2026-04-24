Apple's new boss could introduce six "new product categories" – here's what to expect

Quick Summary A renowned Apple expert claims the company is working on six new product categories. All six are expected to launch during the leadership of John Ternus after he takes over from Tim Cook in September.

It was big news when current Apple CEO Tim Cook announced earlier this week that he would be leaving his role after 15 years. And while it had been rumoured that hardware lead John Ternus would replace him, it was still a surprise to learn that it will be on 1 September this year.

Apple went from a $350 billion company to turning over $4 trillion under Cook's watch, so it’s fair to say he had a huge impact and leaves some huge shoes for Ternus to fill. However, it sounds like there are some big plans already in the pipeline.

Apple expert Mark Gurman (of Bloomberg) appeared on TBPN on YouTube this week to talk about the transition of leadership and what to expect from Ternus. During his appearance, he said that there are "six major Apple products in development right now" which will see the company move into "six major new product categories”.

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If true, that would be quite the start for Ternus.

What new product categories could Apple move into?

It’s claimed that the six product categories in question include new AI AirPods, smart glasses, a pendant, a smart display, a tabletop robot, and a security camera.

Arguably, AI AirPods don't really fall under a new category considering they will represent an upgrade on an existing Apple product, but the others would certainly qualify.

A couple have been rumoured before too, with Gurman previously discussing the pendant, which is also expected to have a heavy AI focus. The smart display has also been the subject of rumours for a year now.

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The products are expected to launch at various times, but all will seemingly fall under the leadership of Ternus rather than Cook. It is thought the Apple smart glasses could arrive later this year or early 2027, while the smart display is expected this year, too.

The tabletop robot, meanwhile, is rumoured for 2027, although that might slip into 2028, while the security camera could appear later this year.

Nothing is confirmed by Apple itself, of course, but it certainly seems like Ternus will have a busy first few months on the job.