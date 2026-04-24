Smeg quietly upgraded its iconic stand mixer, and it’s even better looking – if that’s possible

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has upgraded its SMF05 stand mixer with a stylish redesign and more powerful features. Priced at £449.95 / $675, the Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer has 10 speeds and a powerful 1000W motor for precise mixing.

Watch out, KitchenAid – Smeg has just quietly upgraded its popular stand mixer with a stylish redesign, and it might be the best looking stand mixer on the market. The new Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer has a new powerful motor, 10 speeds and an updated retro design that Smeg is best known for.

The original Smeg stand mixer came out in 2010, so it’s definitely deserving of a much-needed upgrade. The updated edition of the Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer has softer, curved lines but still has Smeg’s 60s retro-inspired aesthetic. Instead of its bold colour palette, Smeg has opted for pastel shades, including blue, cream, green, black and white.

Equipped with a 1000W motor, the Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer is extremely powerful and has 10 variable speeds to choose from. It has a Smooth Start System which starts mixing or blending at a minimum speed before gradually building up to your speed of choice. Not only does this minimise mess but it makes mixing more precise.

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The Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer comes with a 4.8-litre stainless steel mixing bowl and matching accessories, like whisks and beaters. The front port of the mixer can be expanded to fit more complex attachments, like pasta makers and meat grinders.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Compared to the original, the Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer is much sturdier and more stable than before. It has a counter-weighted ‘arm’ that smoothly lifts up and down, and a weighted base so it won’t budge even on the most vigorous of speeds. It uses a planetary rotational motion too, which ensures edge-to-edge mixing within the bowl.

The upgraded version of the Smeg SMF05 Stand Mixer is available in the UK and US, and is priced at £449.95 / $675. For the US, Smeg has also launched a new Classico SMF04 Stand Mixer .

The Classico SMF04 Stand Mixer has a similar design and construction of the SMF05 but it has a silver body and a colour head. It has a 600W motor so it’s not as powerful, but it can still tackle a variety of mixing tasks with its whisk, dough hook and beater accessories. It’s priced at $600.