Move over KitchenAid – Aldi's new stand mixer is here and it's less than £30

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched a new stand mixer for just £29.99. Available in butter yellow or pink, the budget-friendly appliance comes with eight speed settings, a 5-litre stainless steel bowl, and multiple attachments including a whisk, beater and dough hook.

A new stand mixer has just hit Aldi’s shelves, and it’s priced at an incredible £29.99. Available in butter yellow or pink, it’s been flying off shelves since this morning, especially after being shared around on social media.

This isn’t the first time Aldi – or Lidl, for that matter – has released a highly affordable alternative to an expensive product. For example, the news landed at the same time Lidl announced the return of its £150 robot lawn mower, and just weeks after Aldi launched its £19.99 wellness lamp.

The mixer is available in stores now alongside the rest of Aldi’s kitchen selection, and you can also check stock online to see if it’s available at your local branch before making the trip.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Aldi)

The new stand mixer contributes to the ongoing trend of pastel-coloured kitchen appliances, which we’ve been seeing a lot of lately. Salter recently launched a similar stand mixer in a comparable array of shades, but even Salter’s version is priced at £79.99, so Aldi’s offering is still an absolute bargain.

The Aldi stand mixer features eight speed settings with a pulse function, as well as a 5-litre stainless steel bowl. It comes with a beater, whisk, dough hook and splash guard, and has non-slip feet for stability.

It’s obviously not going to compete with the likes of KitchenAid or Kenwood in terms of build quality or durability, but if you’re looking for an affordable way to try out a stand mixer or just want to see how often you’d actually use one, you really can’t get much better than this.