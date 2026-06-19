Aldi launches £5.99 solar spotlight that's perfect for lighting up garden paths

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched a new solar-powered Stainless Steel Spotlight that's designed to illuminate pathways and darker corners of your outdoor space. It's available for £5.99 in-store whilst stock lasts, though buyers can use Aldi's stock checker online to see whether it's available before making the trip.

Aldi has become something of a master at launching affordable versions of products everyone seems to be talking about. We've seen everything from the Ambiano 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer to the Aldi Wellness Lamp, and now the retailer has turned its attention to garden lighting.

The latest addition is the new Stainless Steel Spotlight, a simple but practical outdoor light designed to brighten areas of the garden that could benefit from further illumination. It's currently available in stores whilst stocks last and, at just £5.99, could easily be one of the cheapest solar-powered spotlights we've seen this year.

As with many Aldi Specialbuys, availability is limited, so if you're interested I'd recommend heading to your local store sooner rather than later. You can also use Aldi's stock checker online to see whether it's available before making the trip.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

The Aldi Stainless Steel Spotlight features a durable metal construction and comes with an integrated ground stake, allowing it to be positioned almost anywhere in the garden. It's powered entirely by solar energy and uses three white LED bulbs to provide illumination once the sun goes down.

During the day, the spotlight charges in direct sunlight, storing energy ready to power the LEDs after dusk. That makes it a low-maintenance and energy-efficient addition to your outdoor space, with no wiring or electrical installation required.