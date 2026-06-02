IKEA’s new outdoor speaker lamp is exactly what I need for my garden – and it's only £60!

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched the Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp, its latest indoor and outdoor light. Priced at £60 / $89.99, the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp connects to Spotify and offers 360 degree sound.

IKEA has launched its new indoor and outdoor lamp from its popular Vappeby collection, and it’s exactly what I need for my summer garden entertainment. As a 2-in-1 device, the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp offers lighting and music, and even has its own Spotify Tap playback function for easy music control.

The Vappeby range from IKEA is a collection of portable Bluetooth speakers that can suit any occasion and room in your home. Within the range, you can find different portable designs, including ones that look like mini radios, and even models that are waterproof so they can be used in your bathroom.

But I have to say, the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp is my favourite addition to the range. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, it offers 360-degree sound so you can hear your music clearly from every angle, regardless of where you’re sitting.

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The design of the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp is quite similar to that of a lantern. It measures just 25cm x 17cm, and has a handle at the top for you to easily carry it around. It has three simple buttons at the base to adjust the lighting and to control your music.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Speaking of music, the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp uses Bluetooth to connect to your Spotify account. By simply pressing the button on the speaker, the song you’ve been listening to on Spotify will instantly play through it. If you tap the button again, you can skip the song – most importantly, you don’t have to use your phone for any of this.

Aside from its musical talents, the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp delivers a pleasant glow that can sit on your outdoor table to set the mood for your garden party. It’s a great part of your outdoor lights line-up, and is rainproof so you can use it in all weather conditions.

Another handy feature of the IKEA Vappeby Bluetooth Speaker Lamp is its built-in rechargeable battery which offers between 10-12 hours of playing time. It’s also available in blue or grey colours.

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