IKEA launches smart light that's identical to one of Philips Hue's – but it's only £4

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its new SKAFTSÄRVLED decoration light, delivering colourful ambient lighting in a compact design that looks strikingly similar to the Philips Hue Play Bar. It's priced at £4 in the UK and $6.99 in the US, and it’s available through IKEA’s website as well as in physical stores.

IKEA has quietly launched a new smart light that looks very similar to the Philips Hue Play Light Bar, designed to enhance your music and gaming experience with colourful lighting effects. Whilst it isn’t one of IKEA’s newer Matter-compatible devices, it still offers dimmable lighting and a range of vibrant colour options to choose from.

The SKAFTSÄRVLED decoration light joins a growing lineup of affordable lighting from IKEA, including the IKEA GREJSIMOJS table lamp and the IKEA SOLVINDEN LED decoration light. Like many of the brand’s recent releases, it’s designed to be versatile and easy to place around the home, and it can be positioned either standing upright or lying flat.

The SKAFTSÄRVLED decoration light costs just £4 in the UK and $6.99 in the US, and it’s available through IKEA’s website as well as in physical stores. It’s powered via a USB adapter (sold separately), making it simple to plug into a computer or wall adapter.

Article continues below

Philips Hue Play Light Bar (Image credit: Philips Hue)

As mentioned, the light is dimmable and offers several dynamic lighting modes, including seven colours and rainbow-style effects. Whilst it might look similar to the Philips Hue Play Light Bar, it doesn’t have the same smart ecosystem features, such as syncing lights with movies, games or music through the Hue entertainment system.

That said, when a single Hue Play Light Bar costs around £60, the £4 SKAFTSÄRVLED suddenly looks like a very appealing option if you just want a simple, colourful light without spending a fortune.

(Image credit: IKEA)