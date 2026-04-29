Philips Hue’s SpatialAware is finally here, and it takes your smart light set-up to the next level

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has released the latest version of its app which finally gives Hue Bridge Pro users its SpatialAware feature. SpatialAware scans your room and creates lighting scenes for a more natural, immersive experience. The software update also unlocks pre-recorded responses for the Philips Hue video doorbell.

After months of waiting, Philips Hue’s anticipated SpatialAware feature is finally available for Hue Bridge Pro users. The latest 5.66.0 version of the Philips Hue app has not only unlocked SpatialAware, but it’s also added new features for its video doorbell users – here’s what you need to know.

The new SpatialAware software feature was announced in January 2026, but at the time, it was being very slowly rolled out. Now, it’s finally here, so Hue Bridge Pro users can take advantage of the feature which is designed to make the lighting in your rooms feel more natural and immersive.

How SpatialAware works is by analysing your room to make a SpatialMap. It takes less than 10 minutes to do this, according to Philips Hue, and as it scans, it uses augmented reality technology to understand the layout of the room and positioning of your Philips Hue lights . Users can do this for every room in their home, and via their smartphone or tablet.

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From there, SpatialAware designs and applies different smart lighting gallery scenes in the room to suit its specific layout, design and light options. This makes the colour and brightness of your lighting look more natural and tailored to your living space, and means you don’t have to manually adjust anything.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

If you add more lights to your room or move lamps around, users can use SpatialAware to quickly rescan the room and update the scene. Half the scenes in the Light Scenes Gallery have already been optimised to work with SpatialAware, so you should be good to go with the new feature, provided you’ve got the new app update.

This new software update has also added improvements for the Philips Hue video doorbell . When someone rings the doorbell, you can now enable simulated video calls and respond to who’s at the door. Pre-recorded messages are now available too, which play automatically when you can’t answer the door.

To be honest, these new video doorbell features are things that automatically come with doorbells from other brands so this seems like a no-brainer. But it’s good to have those functions regardless of when they popped up, so I’m sure Philips Hue doorbell users will be happy to have them.

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