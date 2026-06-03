SwitchBot’s new smart weather station is finally here – but it’s the built-in calendar I’m most impressed by

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has launched its new Weather Station with a built-in smart calendar. Priced at £109.99 / $109.99, the SwitchBot Weather Station displays weather information, environment monitoring, alarm reminders and calendar syncing.

SwitchBot has launched its new all-in-one smart home display which combines a weather station and calendar in one. The SwitchBot Weather Station has a 7.5-inch E-Ink screen which displays the weather forecast, environment monitoring, calendar syncing and much more, as well as offering customisable themes and scenes.

At a glance, the SwitchBot Weather Station looks similar to a smart home hub , and in many ways, it is. Featuring a 7.5-inch E-ink display, the SwitchBot Weather Station is designed to help users plan their day and manage routines from one screen. It also has an impressive one year battery life on a single charge.

As the name suggests, the SwitchBot Weather Station displays a five-day forecast, and includes today’s and yesterday’s weather information. It also shows sunrise and sunset times, time and date, and indoor and outdoor temperature and humidity levels, so you and your family can be prepared for the day or week ahead.

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The SwitchBot Weather Station supports up to three SwitchBot environmental sensors, so it can gather information on different temperatures, humidity, air quality and CO2 levels around your home. Over time, the SwitchBot app can use this information to better understand your home and streamline your routines.

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

My favourite feature of the SwitchBot Weather Station is its built-in calendar. Compatible with Google, iCloud and Outlook, the SwitchBot Weather Station can sync multiple calendars together to create one big shared family calendar so you can see everyone’s schedule in one place.

With up to five personal calendars available, the SwitchBot Weather Station can be used to set reminders, organise chores, and better manage your household. Despite being named a weather station, the SwitchBot Weather Station really excels as a smart calendar, and I’d personally get it for this sole reason.

Depending on what you plan to use the SwitchBot Weather Station for, you can choose from six theme views. The themes include Daily Overview, Calendar, Countdown, Environmental Data, Daily Verse and Custom Text so you can quickly see whatever information you want from a quick glance at the SwitchBot Weather Station’s screen.

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If six themes weren’t enough, the SwitchBot Weather Station also has two customisable scene buttons to trigger smart home scenes and other devices around your home. Paired with the SwitchBot Hub or app, these buttons make it easier to activate Home, Away and Movie modes, and turn lights on or close the blinds.