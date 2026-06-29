SwitchBot's new smart ceiling light combines Matter support, smooth dimming and a budget-friendly price

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot has expanded its smart lighting range with the launch of the new RGBICWW Ceiling Light. Available in two sizes from £49.99/$49.99, the Matter-compatible ceiling light works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home and more without requiring a hub, whilst offering RGBIC colour effects, tunable white lighting, smooth 1-100% dimming and up to 3,200 lumens of brightness.

SwitchBot has announced it's expanding its Matter-enabled lighting portfolio with the launch of the SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light. The new smart light is designed to combine everyday illumination, colourful ambient lighting and seamless smart home control in a single fixture.

The news comes just a few weeks after SwitchBot announced its acquisition of Nanoleaf, one of the biggest names in smart lighting. Whilst we haven't seen any products emerge from the acquisition just yet, it's encouraging to see SwitchBot continuing to invest in affordable smart lighting in the meantime.

The SwitchBot RGBICWW Ceiling Light is available now from SwitchBot's official website and Amazon, with prices starting at £49.99/$49.99 for the 12-inch model and £69.99/$69.99 for the larger 15-inch version.

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(Image credit: SwitchBot)

One of the biggest selling points is its built-in Matter support, allowing it to connect directly to Apple Home, Home Assistant, Homey, Amazon Alexa and Google Home without needing an additional SwitchBot Hub. It also combines dynamic RGBIC multi-colour lighting with warm and cool white LEDs, offering a colour temperature range of 2700K to 6500K alongside smooth 1% to 100% dimming.

There are two sizes to choose from depending on the room you're lighting. The larger 15-inch model delivers up to 3,200 lumens, whilst the smaller 12-inch version produces up to 2,000 lumens, making it a better fit for smaller spaces.