Philips launches new range of smart skylights that mimic sunlight and support vitamin D production

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has launched its new Skylight, a range of smart ceiling lights designed to mimic natural daylight indoors. Featuring automatic day rhythm adjustments and optional UV-B technology for vitamin D support, the new lineup aims to help users feel more connected to natural light whilst spending time at home.

Signify has unveiled the new Philips Skylight, a ceiling light range designed to recreate the feeling of natural daylight indoors. Inspired by the brightness, depth and rhythm of sunlight, Philips Skylight combines advanced LED technology with smart features to help people feel more connected to natural light.

The new range joins the Philips Smart Lighting family, but unlike many other products in the lineup – as well as those in the Philips Hue ecosystem – there's no smart connectivity. Instead, the lights are operated via an included remote control and still feature five preset lighting scenes alongside the automatic Day Rhythm function, which adjusts the light throughout the day. However, they can't be controlled remotely through a smartphone app or integrated into a wider smart home setup.

The new range is expected to launch in selected European markets in the coming weeks, and we'll update you as soon as we hear more about pricing and wider availability.

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(Image credit: Signify)

Much like the best SAD lamps, the range is powered by Signify's NatureConnect technology, which is designed to recreate the brightness, colour variations and depth of natural daylight. The result is a ceiling light that creates the impression of a window to the sky, helping rooms feel brighter and more open.

As mentioned, an integrated Auto Day Rhythm feature automatically adjusts the brightness and colour temperature throughout the day. Powered by Philips BioUp LEDs, the Skylight also delivers blue-enriched light during daytime hours to support alertness and focus, before transitioning to more relaxing tones in the evening. Users can also choose from five preset daylight-inspired lighting scenes depending on the mood or activity.

Introducing Philips Skylight – Bring the sky into your home - YouTube Watch On

Alongside the standard models, the range also includes Philips Skylight VitaUp variants, which feature an integrated UV-B module designed to support the body's natural vitamin D production indoors. VitaUp includes built-in safety measures, including an automatic shut-off after eight hours, as well as manual controls via the included remote.

The lineup consists of Philips Skylight Medium, Philips Skylight Large, Philips Skylight VitaUp Medium and Philips Skylight VitaUp Large. Every model features a slim surface-mounted design, a remote control, five preset lighting scenes, Auto Day Rhythm functionality and an IP44 rating, making them suitable for bathrooms and other damp environments.