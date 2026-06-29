7 smart home launches from June 2026, featuring Google, Ring, Philips, SwitchBot and more

The month of June was full of exciting smart home launches, including a long-awaited smart speaker , security cameras and doorbells , and plenty of exciting smart lights , so here’s what you might have missed.

Amongst the new launches were plenty of updates to existing products. For example, the Amazon Echo Hub was upgraded with better customisation , while Blink added AI tiers to its subscriptions. These updates, alongside new integrations and app features, just go to show that smart home devices are still getting smarter everyday.

Below, I’ve highlighted the best smart home launches from June 2026, featuring the likes of Google, Ring, Philips, SwitchBot and more.

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1. Google Home Speaker