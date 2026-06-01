EZVIZ’s new video doorbell uses AI animals to greet visitors – and there’s no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ announces the EP8 Ultra, its new video doorbell with an interactive AI screen. The EZVIZ EP8 Ultra has dual lenses and a built-in AI screen which has three animal characters that respond to specific guests and actions.

EZVIZ has launched the EP8 Ultra, a first-of-its-kind video doorbell which comes with a built-in interactive AI screen. Depending on who knocks at your door, your guests will be greeted by smart animal characters, including a panda, racoon and husky – and there’s no subscription fees.

The main attraction of the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra is its AI screen which is located on the front of the doorbell and sits in between its two cameras. Using AI facial recognition and detection technology, the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra offers three animal characters to speak to your guests and to help you set up your doorbell.

Similar to pre-recorded greetings, the animal characters pop up and speak to your guests or unwanted visitors. The characters include Pandie Panda, Ray Racoon and Harry Husky, and all three offer quick greetings to add some fun to your daily interactions, and to cut down on notifications.

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So, what responses can you expect? Pandie Panda is for warm greetings, while Harry Husky will alert you to uninvited visitors who linger at your door. Ray Racoon offers “a kind notice upon the E8 Ultra’s first-time start-up”. Users can also customise their screens with festive greetings and decorations for holiday fun.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

On either side of the AI screen on the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra are two cameras. The top camera offers 6MP 3K+ resolution, and has a 162° field of view so it can see visitors, while the bottom camera has a 2MP 1080p downward-facing lens so you can see if a package has been left on your doorstep.

Both cameras on the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra work together to eliminate blindspots, and offer crystal clear details. The cameras also use True WDR, distortion correction and colour night vision so you should be able to see everything outside your property throughout the day and night.

For more visibility, the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra has a built-in LED light that lights up the top and bottom of the doorbell. It comes with a chime, long-lasting swappable batteries, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

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With the EZVIZ app, users of the EZVIZ EP8 Ultra can check in on their home wherever they are. The doorbell has 24/7 pre-roll recording and sends you helpful alerts when it detects unusual events – and most importantly, there’s no subscription fees for you to worry about.