Eufy announces new AI-powered smart home security platform with no monthly fees

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has unveiled EdgeAgent, a new AI-powered smart home security platform that processes events locally rather than relying on the cloud. The system combines real-time AI analysis, proactive threat detection and automated security responses. EdgeAgent is expected to launch in the second half of 2026 and will support multiple existing Eufy devices, in both the UK and the US.

Eufy has officially announced the launch of its new AI-powered smart home security platform, marking a major expansion of the brand’s wider smart home ecosystem. Known as Eufy EdgeAgent, the new system represents the next step in local AI-powered security, combining proactive protection and on-device processing into one platform.

Rather than relying heavily on cloud servers, EdgeAgent processes events locally on the device itself, which eufy says allows for improved privacy protection. The announcement was made today during Anker Day 2026 in New York.

Eufy says EdgeAgent is scheduled to launch during the second half of 2026 and will work across multiple existing Eufy devices in the UK and US, alongside new AI-focused service bundles.

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(Image credit: Eufy)

The system itself operates through a three-stage process made up of detection, analysis and action. The first stage is handled by what eufy calls the Smart Security Shield – an illuminated smart sensor beacon designed to sit around key entry points and pathways outside the home. Using a combination of dual-radar technology and Eufy’s new DSKey digital security identification system, the platform can reportedly distinguish between recognised individuals and unknown visitors far more accurately than many traditional smart security cameras.

According to Eufy, the Smart Security Shield can detect unknown visitors from up to 50 feet away, whilst recognised family members and friends can be identified from distances of up to 100 feet.

(Image credit: Eufy)

At the centre of EdgeAgent is a new large-model AI chipset capable of handling local AI processing and storage in as little as three seconds. Eufy claims this delivers performance that is up to 63% faster than competing cloud-based AI systems, and as everything is processed locally, there are also no monthly subscription fees required for the core functionality.

The final stage focuses on proactive and adaptive security actions. Depending on the level of threat detected, EdgeAgent can automatically trigger different responses. For example, if an unknown person enters the property perimeter, the system can activate deterrents such as warning lights or voice alerts. If a more serious threat is identified, users receive a detailed security notification summarising the incident, whilst higher-risk situations can trigger emergency alerts to make sure homeowners are informed immediately.