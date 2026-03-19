Aqara launches its first Matter-certified indoor security camera with a dual-lens design

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara has launched two new smart home security devices, including the Camera Hub G350, its first Matter-certified camera, and the G400 wired doorbell. Both devices are available to buy from Amazon today, with the Camera Hub G350 priced at £139.99/$139.99, and the G400 Wired Doorbell priced at £99.99/$99.99.

Aqara has launched two new smart home devices, including its first-ever Matter-certified security camera. Called the Camera Hub G350, the new model can connect directly to Matter-enabled platforms whilst offering features like live view, two-way audio and alerts within the wider Matter ecosystem.

Aqara has long been one of our favourite affordable smart home brands, with a huge range of devices covering everything from lighting and sensors to home security. The fact that the G350 is the company’s first Matter-certified camera could signal a bigger shift in the brand’s direction, especially as Matter continues to become the standard for connected homes.

Alongside the Camera Hub G350, Aqara has also announced the new G400 Wired Doorbell, expanding its end-to-end home security lineup. It joins the hugely successful Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410, but offers a fully wired option for users who want more consistent power and reliability.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Aqara)

The Camera Hub G350 isn’t just an indoor security camera, either. It also works as a Zigbee hub and Matter Controller within Aqara Home, allowing Aqara Zigbee devices and third-party Matter products to work together under a single smart home system. It can even act as a Matter bridge, meaning existing Aqara Zigbee devices can connect to other Matter ecosystems.

In terms of monitoring, the G350 packs a dual-lens camera system, combining a 4K wide-angle lens with a 2.5K telephoto lens. With up to 9x hybrid zoom and a smooth pan-and-tilt mechanism offering full 360° coverage, it’s designed to capture both wide views of a room and more detailed close-ups when needed.

Privacy has also been taken into account. The G350 supports encrypted cloud storage, local recording, and includes a physical lens shield that automatically covers the camera when it’s switched off.

The Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 received five stars in our full review (Image credit: Future)

The new G400 Wired Doorbell features 2K resolution, with a 165° ultra-wide field of view and a 3:4 head-to-toe aspect ratio, making it easier to see visitors and packages clearly.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also combines local and cloud-based AI detection to deliver more detailed alerts. The on-device system can recognise people and motion even without an internet connection, whilst additional cloud AI can detect faces, packages, vehicles, animals and other events for more advanced home monitoring.

Both devices are available to buy from Amazon today, with the Camera Hub G350 priced at £139.99/$139.99 and the G400 Wired Doorbell priced at £99.99/$99.99.