Roborock launches new cheaper robot vacuum designed for first-time users

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has launched the new Qrevo S Pro in the UK, introducing powerful suction, smart navigation and a fully featured self-cleaning dock at a much more approachable price. It's available to buy for £549.99 via Roborock’s website and Amazon. It's also available in the US for $599.99.

Roborock has launched the new Qrevo S Pro in the UK, just a few weeks after the arrival of the Saros 20. Whilst that model is undeniably more premium, the Qrevo S Pro is aimed at delivering high-end cleaning features without the intimidating price tag – making it a strong option for first-time robot vacuum owners.

We’re seeing more and more of the best robot vacuums arrive packed with cutting-edge features and increasingly complex designs. That’s great if you know what you’re doing, but if you’ve never owned one before, it can feel overwhelming. The Qrevo S Pro is therefore a refreshing change of pace, especially when you see the price.

Available in black or white, you can buy the Qrevo S Pro from today for £549.99 via Roborock’s website and Amazon. It's also available in the US for $599.99.

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(Image credit: Roborock)

The Qrevo S Pro features Roborock’s standout HyperForce suction, rated at an impressive 18,500Pa, alongside an all-in-one rubber main brush and anti-tangle side brush. Navigation is controlled by the brand’s PreciSense LiDAR system, which maps your home with impressive accuracy, whilst Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance helps it steer neatly around furniture and everyday clutter.

The Qrevo S Pro also comes with a multifunctional dock that takes care of much of the hard work for you. Mop pads are washed in 75°C hot water to tackle stubborn dirt and sanitise effectively, then dried with 45°C warm air to help prevent odours and bacteria build-up. The dock itself is designed for easy upkeep too, with a detachable platform for simpler cleaning, and it even offers 30% faster charging so the robot is ready to go again sooner.

(Image credit: Roborock)