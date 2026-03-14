Move over SwitchBot – a new tiny robot vacuum is here and it comes in four fun colours

QUICK SUMMARY iRobot has announced the launch of its smallest robot vacuum cleaner yet, the Roomba Mini. It comes in four fun colours and features mopping capabilities as well. It's available to buy now, priced at £379/€399 from iRobot's online store.

iRobot has announced its new Roomba Mini, the brand’s smallest Roomba yet. It packs a flexible cleaning system, allowing users to vacuum as well as mop, and comes in four fun colours – which is still pretty rare for even the best robot vacuums.

The Roomba Mini is reminiscent of the Switchbot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro, which we reviewed last September, which remains our favourite affordable robot vac in our buying guide. That said, the Roomba Mini is actually cheaper, so it'll be interesting to see whether it could overtake SwitchBot's alternative.

The Roomba Mini is already available to buy from iRobot’s online store, priced at £379 in the UK and €399 in Europe.

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(Image credit: iRobot)

The Roomba Mini comes in pink, mint, white and black, and is designed to reach tight spaces and tricky corners. The disposable mopping pads trap dust and dirt whilst leaving a subtle citrus scent, and iRobot's ClearView LiDAR navigation helps it avoid obstacles and rugs.

The AutoEmpty Dock is included too, holding dirt for up to three months, and everything is controlled via the Roomba Home App.

(Image credit: iRobot)