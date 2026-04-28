3 insanely affordable cordless vacuum cleaners I’ve tested – and actually recommend

Finding a best cordless vacuum cleaner on a budget can feel like a bit of a gamble. There’s plenty out there that look good on paper, but don't always deliver once you actually get it home. That’s exactly why I’ve taken the time to properly test these models myself, and to figure out whether you’re getting a bargain or something you’ll end up replacing a few months down the line.

The three models below are all incredibly affordable, but still manage to offer strong suction, impressive battery life, and features you’d usually expect from much pricier machines. In short, they prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a vacuum that actually does the job well.

That said, they’re not all the same, which is where this guide comes in. I’ve broken down exactly what each one offers, so you can get a clear idea of what you’re getting before deciding which is right for you.

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1. Ultenic U20 Flex

(Image credit: Ultenic)

Ultenic is by far one of my favourite affordable cordless vacuum cleaner brands, and after testing the FS1, U12 Vesla and U16 Flex, I can confidently say the U20 (released last year) is my favourite from the lineup so far.

It features a 600W motor with up to 55,000Pa suction, as well as a large 1.5-litre dustbin so you’re not constantly emptying it mid-clean. It also features a 7-layer HEPA filtration system, which makes a real difference if you’re vacuuming regularly or have pets.

One of my favourite features is the smart digital touchscreen display. It shows exactly how many minutes of cleaning time you’ve got left, what suction mode you’re using, and the battery percentage whilst charging. It’ll even alert you if the brush gets clogged or if the tube needs cleaning, which is a pretty rare feature on cordless vacuums, especially at this price.

It’s definitely one of those vacuums that looks far more premium than it actually is, so if that's what you're after, it's a great pick – especially as it’s currently discounted on Amazon.

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2. Beldray Airfinity

(Image credit: Beldray)

Beldray is another great brand for affordable appliances, and the Airfinity is a great cordless vacuum option that’s well worth considering. It comes with a 400W brushless motor and manages to stay relatively lightweight at around 4.5kg, so it’s easy enough to manoeuvre around the house.

The rechargeable 29.6V battery delivers up to 45 minutes of runtime, which is more than enough for most homes, and you’ve got three power settings to choose from – Eco, Normal and Turbo. Like the Ultenic, it’s bagless, although the dustbin is a bit smaller at 0.7 litres.

There are also a few handy extras, including a spare washable HEPA filter and LED headlights on the floorhead, which are really useful for spotting dust in darker corners or under furniture.

3. Vexilar V15 Max

(Image credit: Vexilar)

The Vexilar V15 Max is the newest addition to this list – and interestingly, it’s also the most affordable, despite boasting some of the most impressive features. It comes with a 600W motor and up to 65,000Pa suction, making it one of the more powerful options here, and it offers three suction modes so you can easily switch depending on the surface.

However, what really makes it stand out is the built-in mopping function. This is something you’d usually expect to see on more premium models, but here you get a 230ml removable water tank that allows you to vacuum and mop at the same time. It’s particularly great for hard floors, helping lift dust whilst giving surfaces a bit of a shine in one go.

It’s also currently reduced on Amazon, which makes it even more appealing if you’re after something versatile without spending big.