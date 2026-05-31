I've seen Acer's Snapdragon C-powered Googlebook killer, and it's an interesting prospect

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone that Qualcomm's big launch at Computex 2026 isn't an ultra-premium one. After a year or so of flaunting the Snapdragon X2 lineup at various trade shows, it's using this one to branch out into potentially more important territory – the lower end of the market.

Its Snapdragon C chip is now public, albeit without a huge number of detailed metrics attached when it comes to its relative potency, but I just handled one of the first laptops that'll hit the market with the chipset on board. Acer's new version of the Aspire Go 15 will have the system-on-chip and should be out in a couple of months' time, with August looking most likely.

Acer isn't quite ready to nail down that release date, though, and it's also not yet made a final price public, which leaves two fairly large question marks open over this laptop's name. Still, Qualcomm has said that the Snapdragon C is targeting the $300 price bracket, so we can make fairly obvious guesses there.

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That makes the Aspire Go 15 a direct competitor to Chromebooks of years past, Googlebooks of years future, and lower-end Windows machines in their millions. From that point of view, it looks like it has decent enough options to offer.

(Image credit: Future)

You get a 1080p display, 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, with that latter spec being key to keeping the laptop's price from ballooning given global inflation. It also has a full-scale keyboard along with a number pad, which might well be useful for some of the students Acer hopes will buy the machine.

I gave that keyboard a quick bit of test typing, much to the concern of Acer's local reps, and it felt solid enough. That concern was because this wasn't a finalised machine, but a supply chain prototype – with apparently non-final materials, too. The laptop is plastic, as we've come to expect from this sort of price.

That means that picking it up, opening it and closing it, and giving it a bit of a squeeze surreptitiously, the Aspire Go 15 didn't feel too great from a durability standpoint. There was flex in the chassis aplenty, and I wouldn't necessarily love to test it with a drop from a few feet onto hard flooring.

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Still, the likely price really does excuse that to a huge extent, and the real test of the laptop will be something I couldn't get into in my brief session – how Snapdragon C stacks up. If it can run Windows 11 really smoothly, albeit with a power ceiling that almost certainly won't make it a true productivity powerhouse, then it could be a pretty big deal.

Google might be rebranding Chromebooks, but its new Googlebooks will still be restricted by running on a simplified web-based OS, and even with its feature bloat and annoying AI integrations, Windows 11 remains hugely adaptable and compatible. A generation of super-affordable chips that can run it well moving forward could be pretty tidy.

Apple will still be sitting pretty and smug on the £599 MacBook Neo, mind you, with a couple of extra hundreds of your local currency to account for its vastly superior build quality and design choices. I suspect Qualcomm won't mind that vibe one bit, though, if it can shift a serious number of laptops £300 and under. From this first look at the Aspire Go 15, Acer might just give it a helping hand there.