Forget MacBook Neo, Googlebook looks smarter, sleeker and packed with invention – it just depends on the price

Quick Summary Googlebook was unveiled during The Android Show this week. It's the successor to the Chromebook, but leans more heavily on Gemini and AI tools. The new laptop platform is also based more on Android, so it will work better with your phone and apps.

After months of speculation, Google has confirmed the phase out of Chromebooks in favour of an Android-based laptop platform.

Googlebook will replace its current portable computing solutions and uses a blend of Android, Chrome OS and Gemini to make an all-new, AI-powered MacBook Neo rival.

Unveiled during The Android Show on Tuesday, Googlebook has Gemini and agentic AI built into its heart. As with Chromebook, devices will be built by third-party manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo, but they will have to adhere to strict standards.

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Every Googlebook, says Google, will be made using "premium craftsmanship and materials" – although they'll come in all shapes and sizes. And there will be a "unique glowbar" on the front of each, with RGB LEDs highlighting the laptop.

🎬 Watch The Android Show | I/O Edition 2026 - YouTube Watch On

As well as its own software and applications, Googlebook will be able to run Android apps from the Play Store, but it's biggest USP is baked-in Gemini Intelligence.

Even the cursor will be AI-powered, becoming a new Magic Pointer. This will enable you to simply wiggle the cursor and it will turn into a Gemini tool that will understand the context of where you move to and click.

That will then give you suggestions of things you might want to do with that specific window or content. Point it at an email, for example, and you might be asked if you want to set up a meeting or action a response. Or point it at two images and it could combine them to make a single picture.

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You will also be able to create your own widgets through Gemini prompts, and use agentic AI to create workflows through multiple apps in the one window.

Introducing Googlebook - YouTube Watch On

There's a lot still to learn about Googlebook – not least its availability and pricing plans – but it certainly looks like it'll be gunning for Apple's MacBook Neo as a student's next best friend.

We could find out more during Google I/O next Tuesday, 19 May 2026.