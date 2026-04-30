Google Pixel 11 gets exciting update, with leaked Tensor chip promising significant upgrades

Quick Summary The Google Tensor G6 could offer some of the most powerful cores in a smartphone chip, shifting the position of Pixel devices. However, it might include an older GPU, suggesting it's not going to be a gaming powerhouse.

While we’re expecting the Google Pixel 11 to have much the same design as the current models, the move to a new Tensor chip is more exciting. So far, we've heard little about the Google Tensor G6, but a new leak furnishes us with new information.

The Google Tensor G6 is expected to feature some of the latest ARM cores, including a C1-Ultra clocked at 4.11GHz, four C1-Pro cores at 3.38GHz, and two C1-Pro cores at 2.65GHz.

So that looks like a 1+4+2 configuration, weighted towards performance, which is a slight shift in positioning from previous Tensor chips. This might be because Google wants more raw power for intensive tasks in future Pixel devices.

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It could mean that the Pixel 11 feels significantly faster than previous phones, which will be great for users. There is a suspicion in the back of my mind that this could be future-proofing, perhaps with the intention to roll the chip over to products for a longer time window.

I say this because we saw the Pixel 10a run with the same chip as the Pixel 9a rather than get updated – perhaps Google is planning more of this type of multi-generational use.

While that's just speculation, there's another part of this equation: the GPU is said to be the PowerVR C-Series CXPT-48-1536, which according to 9to5Google is a couple of years old.

That might see the Tensor G6 equipped with some of the very latest CPU cores, but a GPU that lags behind. This might just be because it's not being pitched for graphically intensive tasks, or perhaps this is an outdated part of the configuration.

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While for many users this won't be a concern, it might be that despite the additional power, the Tensor G6 devices aren't as universally powerful as those powered by the latest Snapdragon hardware – something that's been true since Tensor's inception.

While these details are all a bit on the technical side, we're unlikely to hear what Google has in store for the Pixel 11 and the new Tensor hardware until the new device launches – expected to be around August 2026.