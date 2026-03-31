Google Pixel 11 renders leak showing a very familiar handset

Quick Summary Renders have leaked showing off the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 11. The design appears to be relatively similar to the current models in the brand's catalogue.

It feels like just moments have passed since the Google Pixel 10 range debuted, yet already attentions have switched to its successor. Today, we've seen a suite of renders for the Google Pixel 11, showing off the handset in all its glory.

If you were hoping for a revolutionary Android phone design, this probably isn't it. Instead, the brand has made some very subtle tweaks to a design which has already won them legions of fans.

The leaks come courtesy of OnLeaks and Android Headlines. That seems to be a combination made in heaven right now, as the pair also leaked imagery of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide last week.

Article continues below

So, what do these images tell us about the impending handset? Well, the first thing is the bezels, which appear to be slimmer than the current model.

The other notable change comes on the camera bar, which is depicted in all black. That's in contrast to the current model, which has a colour matched portion around the flash unit.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines)

Like I said, it's not exactly a drastic redesign, though it does at least help to make the rear panel feel a little more balanced. If this does end up being an accurate representation of the device which is launched, I'm sure there will be some criticism.

We've seen this kind of design for a few years now, though that's really nothing too uncommon in the tech space. When something works, brand's tend to stick with it – look at the iPhone, which has been in a relatively similar state for the better part of a decade at this point.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These renders really don't point to anything major with regards to the internal specs, either, though we can make some educated guesses in that department. It's likely to include an as-yet-unreleased Tensor G6 processor, likely paired with 12GB of RAM.