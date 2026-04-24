Honor 600 Pro is an iPhone 17 Pro clone, but with Android and a much cheaper price

Quick Summary Honor has announced the Honor 600 series, with the Honor 600 Pro looking a lot like the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the design similarities, there's a lot packed into this device, including a really bright screen and high resolution camera.

It's fair to say that at first glance, the design inspiration for the Honor 600 Pro might well be a popular Apple device, with the company closing the visual gap with the iPhone.

The triangular arrangement of the cameras on the back of the Honor 600 Pro – as well as the Orange colour option – brings to mind the iPhone 17 Pro, especially with the oblong island on which the cameras sit.

But to see the Honor 600 Pro as just an iClone would be a mistake: this is a powerful Android handset with a lot packed in under the skin.

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The Honor 600 Pro sits alongside the Honor 600, with the Honor 600 Lite already available. The new models offer similar design and build, with a slim 7.8mm body, and a unibody design with metal frame. Both come in Black, Golden White and Orange colours.

The big difference in these devices comes from the core hardware and the cameras – which I'll get to in a bit – but let's start with the display.

There's a huge 8,000 nits peak brightness available with this 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, with support for 120Hz and a high resolution resulting in a 458ppi. I think this is the highest peak brightness in a device so far, although how much of that comes through in normal use remains to be seen.

Worth noting, however, is the exceptionally thin bezel around the visible area of the screen – it is slimmed down to just 0.98mm, which looks great.

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Now back to those cameras: the Pro has a three camera arrangement laid out like the iPhone 17 Pro, packing in a 200-megapixel main camera and supported by a 50-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultrawide. The Honor 600 drops the telephoto, but keeps the main and ultrawide cameras.

Honor is really leaning into the night photography skills of this main camera, as well as the advanced stabilisation that it offers. We saw great results from the Honor Magic 8 Pro, although this uses a different selection of sensors, so the results remain to be seen.

The next difference between these phones is in the hardware: the Honor 600 Pro has Snapdragon 8 Elite so it's a verifiable flagship phone, even if this hardware is a generation old. That makes the Honor 600 Pro a really interesting device, especially for what promises to be a very affordable price.

The Honor 600 sits on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, but will be even cheaper, so this is a competitive mid-range device.

Both phones get a 6,400mAh battery with 80W charging – the Pro benefitting from 50W wired charging and 27W reverse charging too. Both run Android 16 and will benefit from Honor's recent move to offer six years of software updates.

Both phones are launching in May, and despite the copycat looks, are impressive on the spec sheet. We will be reviewing the Honor 600 Pro in the near future to see just how well it fares.