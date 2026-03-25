Oppo Find X9 Ultra launch confirmed – here's when the contender for best camera phone will arrive

Quick Summary Oppo has confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch globally in April 2026. The new flagship camera phone from Oppo was previously only available in China, with global availability expanding the brands offering.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will be launching globally in April 2026. This will be the first time that Oppo's flagship phone has seen wider release, previously being limited to China.

The news comes from Oppo's chief product officer Pete Lau, who shared details on X. It had previously been confirmed by Oppo that the phone would be making its global debut in 2026 and now we're approaching that date.

Oppo's Find X9 Ultra aims to deliver the best camera experience in a smartphone, competing with the likes of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra, both of which will rival it for the camera phone top spot.

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Currently, only the Oppo Find X9 Pro is available, offering a five star experience, not only with great cameras, but with stellar battery life too.

The #OPPOFindX9Ultra is going global! 🌍For the first time ever, global users can experience our Ultra flagship smartphone. Get ready for a new benchmark in mobile imaging! 📸 pic.twitter.com/nHnqAoib77March 23, 2026

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is thought to have two 200-megapixel cameras, supported by a 50-megapixel 10x optical zoom. One of those 200MP cameras is thought to be a mid telephoto lens, presumably to ensure there's no loss in quality when moving from the main camera through to longer range shots.

It's also thought that there will be a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera too.

We're expecting to find a 6.82-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 144Hz refresh rate, with power coming from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

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Rumours say that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be powered by a 7,050 battery with support for 100W charging.

The exact date of the launch isn’t known, but with official teases already starting, it's clear that we can only be a couple of weeks away from seeing this phone announced. The price isn't known, but with rivals priced around £1,299, that's probably a safe ballpark for this future phone.