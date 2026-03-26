iPhone 19 Pro could be Apple's own 'Ultra' camera phone – is "evaluating" a leap to 200MP

Quick Summary Apple could be looking at a 200-megapixel sensor for a future iPhone model. The new sensor could match the Ultra cameras found on a number of rival devices.

Apple might be looking at a new 200-megapixel sensor to power the camera in a future iPhone Pro model. The supply chain details suggest that Apple might move to rival the best camera phones in the business, and in the process surpass Samsung's high-resolution camera in the S26 Ultra.

The details come from reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority) who shares some very specific details. Citing "supply chain" sources, the leaker says that Apple is "evaluating a 200MP 1/1.12-inch sensor" – the same as the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

That sensor is believed to be the Sony Lytia 901, one of the most recent high-resolution smartphone sensors to launch, and currently destined for the Vivo X300 Ultra too.

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One of the attractive things about this sensor is the size: it's larger than the sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, so while it’s the same resolution, the larger size means larger pixels for better light capture.

Of course, the sensor is only a small part of the camera system, the lenses and subsequent processing of captured data is what leads to the final result, so the sensor alone doesn't define the quality of the images.

Apple doesn't change its camera hardware quite as regularly as some brands, but the move to a high resolution sensor, especially at 200-megapixels, would be quite a step. It might not bring an new features, per se, but will allow for more data capture for greater detail, as well as more versatility in on-sensor cropping.

Which iPhone could benefit?

While it's suggested that this could be a change coming to the iPhone 19 Pro, we know from experience that Apple leaks are rare and we won't know exactly what's planned until the new iPhone launches – likely in 2027.

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Apple is shaking up a lot of its range at the moment, thanks in part to the celebration of 50 years of Apple, with the launch of the MacBook Neo, a new version of the AirPods Max and the expectation of other updates through the year.

A new camera that packs in 200-megapixels will certainly turn heads, it's just going to be a shame that we have to wait until next year at least to see it – if this rumour turns out to be true.