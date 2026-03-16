Apple just dropped AirPods Max 2 out of nowhere and they finally get the upgrade fans wanted

Apple has unexpectedly unveiled the Apple AirPods Max 2, a second-generation version of its premium over-ear headphones that few saw coming.

The announcement is surprising not because a follow-up was overdue, but because it arrives just days after Apple wrapped up a busy run of product launches that included a slew of new Macs and iPads.

Many observers assumed the company had already finished its spring announcements, making the sudden reveal of new headphones feel almost like an extra “one more thing.”

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The original Apple AirPods Max debuted back in 2020 and quickly became known for its distinctive aluminium design and high-end sound quality.

However, while Apple has updated its smaller earbuds several times since then, the over-ear model has remained largely unchanged, apart from the USB-C and colour upgrade in 2024.

With the new version, Apple is finally bringing the headphones in line with the rest of its audio ecosystem.

Finally powered by Apple’s H2 chip

The most significant upgrade is the addition of Apple’s H2 chip, the same processor used in the latest generation of AirPods, including the AirPods Pro 3 and the AirPods 4.

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According to the brand, the new chip enables up to 1.5 times better active noise cancellation compared to the original model.

The upgrade should also improve overall sound processing and efficiency.

Beyond noise-cancelling improvements, the H2 chip unlocks several newer AirPods features that previously weren’t available on Apple’s over-ear headphones.

(Image credit: Apple)

These include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts noise control depending on your surroundings, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers playback volume when you begin speaking to someone nearby.

Apple has also introduced Voice Isolation, designed to make calls clearer by reducing background noise.

Interestingly, Apple is also positioning the headphones as tools for content creators.

(Image credit: Apple)

AirPods Max 2 now support studio-quality audio recording, allowing them to capture clearer voice recordings for things like podcasts, video narration and remote interviews.

The headphones can also act as a camera remote, letting users trigger the camera on a connected device without touching the device itself.

The changes suggest Apple wants AirPods Max to appeal not just to music fans but also to people who create audio and video content.

The new headphones will be available to order starting 25 March at Apple and launch with a £499 starting price in the UK.