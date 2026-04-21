Sony WH-1000XX ANC headphones could be its best yet, as Sony accidentally confirms they're coming

Quick Summary Sony could launch a special edition pair of headphones next month. Those would mark ten years of its WH-1000 series.

If you're a lover of good quality audio, you'll definitely have stumbled upon Sony's range of headphones. Currently headed by the Sony WH-1000XM6, the range celebrates ten years on the market in 2026.

If you were wondering whether the brand was going to mark that occasion, it looks like your questions have been answered. A recent leak from Sony itself suggests that an anniversary limited edition model is coming.

As reported by The Walkman Blog, the leaks come directly from the brand's regional sites in New Zealand and Australia. Those sites didn't showcase any photos, sadly, but they do confirm the model name, and the 'master the art of listening' tagline.

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While the site may lack an image, it certainly doesn't lack an alt text description, which reads, "A man in a black coat stands against a brown gradient background, wearing white 1000X The Collexion headphones."

The report goes on to list some of the specs which have already been rumoured about the device. That includes two colourways – black and white – as well as noise cancellation.

(Image credit: Sony)

Inside, a Mediatek MT2855 chip is expected to feature, while there's also confirmation of the inclusion of DSEE Ultimate. The notes also suggest that there will be metal hinges which do not fold, which will be an interesting change of design.

It also suggests a 'premium build quality', though there's no word on exactly what that means, and an expected price tag of around €629 (approx. £550 / US$740 / AU$1,035). That's significantly more costly than the standard version, which means these will need to have a pretty big USP to see people make the switch.

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Of course, there's every chance these will be limited, which might just be enough to garner a few sales. Regardless, with the model expected to go on sale in around one month's time, we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for more information.