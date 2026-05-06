Our favourite earbuds of 2025 are getting a new version

Technics has announced a new version of one of our favourite pairs of in-ear headphones from 2025, the 5-star-reviewed Technics EAH-AZ100. Buying a pair even does some good for charity.

All the bits we loved about the Technics EAH-AZ100 remain the same. It’s the Moonlight Lilac finish that’s new, dressing up the earpieces in a part-matt, part-metallic milky purple.

It joins the black, gold, silver and blue finishes that the earbuds already come in.

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"10% of the sale proceeds" from this version of the Technics EAH-AZ100 will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust, according to Technics.

This is just one of a number of music-themed tie-ins with the charity this year, headlined by a series of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall back in March, with acts including Wolf Alice, Manic Street Preachers and Garbage.

You may well know the drill by now, but Teenage Cancer Trust "is the only UK charity providing specialised nursing care and expert youth support for young people with cancer".

Back to the earbuds, the Technics EAH-AZ100 are true high-end in-ears that can square up to any you might mention in the same breath from Sony, Sennheiser or Apple.

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“No earbuds have ever permanently displaced the AirPods Pro from my pocket as my default personal-use option, but the Technics AZ100 have done just that. These are true 5-star earbuds in every regard,” our reviewer said.

They have powerful active noise cancellation, fantastic sound quality, while a charge lasts up to 10 hours of listening — and that’s with ANC switched on. The charging case provides 28 hours of total listening time before you’ll need to find a charger. It can also be charged wirelessly, using a Qi pad.

The pair use what Technics calls its magnetic fluid driver, a design that helps improve control over the moving parts of the driver’s internals for lesser distortion. We also found they sound a lot more powerful than the step-down Technics AZ80, which are great in their own right too.

Don’t fancy this particular pair, but like the idea of tech buys doing their bit for charity? Technics will soon offer a series of products that come with a charity donation attached, through what it calls its “dedicated charity purchasing program.”

The Moonlight Lilac Technics EAH-AZ100 will be available this month, and are expected to land at £259.