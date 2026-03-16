Apple AirPods Max 2 just dropped but these 5 headphones might be the smarter buy

Apple has just unveiled the Apple AirPods Max 2, the long-awaited successor to its premium over-ear headphones, and the announcement arrived with almost no warning.

The new model lands more than five years after the original Apple AirPods Max debuted, bringing upgraded hardware and smarter features to Apple’s flagship cans.

The headphones are powered by Apple’s H2 chip and promise stronger active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and a range of newer AirPods features, such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and even live translation, as seen on the AirPods Pro 3.

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Apple says the new model can deliver up to 1.5-times more effective noise cancellation, thanks to the H2 chip and updated audio processing algorithms.

But while the technology inside has clearly evolved, the price hasn’t become any easier to swallow.

AirPods Max 2 still sit firmly in the luxury headphone category, which means many buyers may wonder whether there are alternatives that offer similar features for less money.

After all, the premium noise-cancelling headphone market has become extremely competitive in recent years.

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Brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and Bowers & Wilkins now offer models with advanced ANC, spatial audio features and high-resolution audio support that rival Apple’s flagship cans.

If the newly announced AirPods Max 2 feel a little out of reach, or you simply want to see what else is out there, here are some headphones to consider instead.

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are widely considered the closest overall rival to the Apple AirPods Max 2, especially if you prioritise noise cancellation and value.

The brand's flagship over-ears have long been among the best ANC headphones available, and the XM6 continue that trend with excellent noise blocking, strong sound quality and a much lighter design than Apple’s aluminium-built cans. They’re also more travel-friendly thanks to their foldable design.

(Image credit: Future)

The XM6 offer around 30 hours of playback with ANC enabled, compared with roughly 20 hours on AirPods Max. They also support additional Bluetooth codecs such as LDAC, which can deliver higher-bitrate wireless audio on compatible devices.

Where the Apple AirPods Max 2 still pull ahead is build quality and Apple ecosystem features like seamless device switching and spatial audio integration.

Price, however, is where Sony really wins. The WH-1000XM6 launched at around £399 in the UK and can already be found closer to £329 at some retailers, making them significantly cheaper than Apple’s premium headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

If noise cancellation is your top priority, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are one of the strongest alternatives to the Apple AirPods Max 2. Bose has built its reputation on active noise cancelling, and the QuietComfort line has long been a benchmark for travellers and commuters.

The headphones are lighter and easier to wear during long listening sessions, while Bose’s ANC system uses microphones both inside and outside the earcups to continuously measure ambient noise and generate an opposing signal to cancel it out.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Bose rates the QC Ultra for up to 24 hours of playback with noise-cancelling enabled, and a quick 15-minute charge can deliver roughly 2.5 hours of listening time if you’re in a hurry.

The headphones also include Bose’s Immersive Audio spatial sound mode, which attempts to create a more three-dimensional listening experience for music and films.

While the QC Ultra launched around £450 in the UK, they can now often be found for closer to £240–£300, depending on the retailer, making them significantly cheaper than Apple’s latest over-ear headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

If sound quality and battery life matter more than brand ecosystem features, the