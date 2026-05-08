British heritage brand Brompton’s new P Line folding bike wants to make city commuting feel fast again

Brompton has updated its premium P Line folding bike with lighter components, wider handlebars and a new carbon fork.

The brand has always been famous for its premium urban design, and the Brompton P Line reinforces this, following the launch of the larger-wheeled G Line and Electric G Line in 2024.

While the overall formula remains familiar – compact wheels, a fast-folding frame, and a lightweight design – Brompton says the latest P Line has been refined to deliver a smoother, more responsive ride around the city.

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(Image credit: Brompton)

Much of that comes down to revised components and geometry, with the updated bike featuring a new carbon fork designed to absorb road buzz and reduce vibration before it reaches the rider’s hands.

It also has wider aluminium handlebars intended to improve control and confidence when cornering and accelerating.

On top of this, Brompton has introduced a new aluminium crankset with shorter 160mm crank arms, which it says improves pedalling efficiency and power transfer.

The bike gains a 54T narrow-wide chainring to help keep the chain securely in place on rougher streets, along with redesigned ergonomic grips and a superlight quick-release pedal system.

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The removable left pedal can now be detached in seconds and stored magnetically behind the fork when the bike is folded (not like there are many issues with the current design).

A faster folded future

The P Line already sat above the company’s standard steel folding bikes thanks to its lighter construction, and the latest version appears to continue that direction with a new Superlight Saddle featuring a carbon base and chromoly rails.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Brompton claims the saddle is 23% lighter than its standard option while still offering enough cushioning for longer rides.

The brand manufactures its bikes by hand in London and says the P Line has been designed specifically for riders navigating busy cities where flexibility matters as much as outright speed.

As expected, the bike can be folded down in seconds into a compact form that can be rolled, carried, and stored with minimal effort, a feature that continues to set folding bikes apart from many traditional commuter ebikes.

The P-Line is now available at Brompton UK, with prices starting at £2,399 (~$3,265 / €2,775 / AU$4,513). International price and availability TBC.