BMW i7 gets a big tech upgrade worthy of its luxury status

Quick summary The updated BMW 7 Series now features the Panoramic iDrive system as seen on the iX3 and i3 Neue Klasse models. There are also significant updates to the design and paint options, plus comfort features for the rear passengers.

The BMW 7 Series is the flagship model of the range. A luxury saloon designed as the perfect chauffeured drive, whether you are driving or being driven. Today, though, it got a huge update, bringing it in line with the latest Neue Klasse models, such as the BMW iX3 and the new BMW i3.

While this is not officially a new generation of 7 Series, it's a huge update for the interior and a pretty significant change on the outside, too. That big kidney grill has been reprofiled – and looks even bigger. The thin daylight running lights now offer an option to use crystal glass that sparkles and provides a start-up animation, while the low- and high-beam lights have been recessed further into the body, making them almost invisible until activated.

At the rear of the car, the tail lights extend further into the centre until they nearly touch, with the BMW recessed in the centre. There's also new paintwork options, bringing not just two-tone but dual-finish options combining matte and metallic finishes, with a hand-drawn coach line between the two – perfect if you really want to make an entrance.

Article continues below

(Image credit: BMW)

Electric and hybrid models

The new 7 series is being made in a range of powertrains, but interestingly, only the electric and hybrid models are coming to the UK. The i7, as the all-electric version is known, comes in three models: the i7 50 xDrive, i7 60 xDrive, and i7 M70 xDrive. These now offer an extended range of up to 452 miles (i7 50) with charging speeds increased to 250kW for 10 to 80% in as little as 28 minutes with fast DC charging. AC charging remains at 22kW.

Meanwhile, the sportier M Performance i7 M70 delivers a max 680hp, 1,015 Nm torque and a 3.8-second 0-62mph acceleration. However, range is reduced to 426 miles on this model.

The two plug-in hybrids, the 750e xDrive and the M760e xDrive, will be launched slightly later (November 2026) and feature a straight-six petrol engine in addition to an 18.7kWh battery. This will allow both models an electric-only range of up to 50 miles. It seems, however, this can only be charged using the slower 11kW AC chargers and not fast chargers.

(Image credit: BMW)

More screens than a multiplex

The big change on the 7 Series models is on the dash, where it gains the new Panoramic iDrive system seen in the iX3 and i3 Neue Klasse models. This includes a floating 17.9-inch central display, angled towards the driver, a 3D head-up display, and the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision display, projected onto the lower section of the windshield. This displays not only the driving dynamics but also a number of customisable widgets chosen from the main menu.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the new 7 Series, for the first time, this also features a 14.6-inch passenger display, giving a wide range of entertainment options and even video conferencing for those sitting in the passenger seat.

The rear passenger experience has been upgraded, too. There is still the option to have the 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen, which now has an integrated camera for video conferencing in addition to an HDMI connection to use it as a giant computer screen. This option is once again paired with the top-of-the-range Bowers & Wilkins 35-speaker Diamond Surround Sound System, now with Dolby Atmos, for the ultimate cinema experience on the move.

(Image credit: BMW)

Executive Lounge seating options add leg rests, heated armrests and an Alcantara-trimmed phone tray, while allowing the front passenger seat to move fully foward to maximise on leg room.

There's also immersive lighting throughout and an illuminated Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof option, with more than 40 LEDs to create different patterns and colours.

Other new features include a digital rearview mirror to allow clearer vision when the blinds are lowered for watching the big screen in the back, and updated soft-close functionality on the automatic doors – controllable via the buttons inside or via the BMW app.

(Image credit: BMW)

Driving assistance modes

With Level 2 driver assistance, the BMW 7 Series offers adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assistance. It also provides hands-free driving at up to 81mph with navigation-guided entry-2-exit driving on motorways. While this is currently only available in certain European countries (plus some US states), it is expected to be coming to the UK later this year.

A new City Assistant can be activated with route guidance, giving "address-2-address" assistance. This provides full vehicle control, including stopping (and starting) at traffic lights, navigating roundabouts, and filtering into traffic.

(Image credit: BMW)

The new i7 models launch in September 2026, with the hybrid models due to follow in November 2026. Prices are still to be confirmed but for reference, the current model is priced from £101,865 / $99,300.