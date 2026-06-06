My favourite sci-fi show on TV is about to return, and its trailer confirms some pretty big twists from Apple TV

I've been flying this flag for a couple of years now – if you haven't already grabbed yourself an Apple TV subscription so that you can check out its frankly unbelievable slate of sci-fi shows and movies, you really need to. One of the jewels in that crown, in my opinion, is Silo, which takes a more subdued and pared-back approach to the genre, and makes it work brilliantly.

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The show's just about to start its third season (on 3 July), and now we've got a proper trailer running through some of what we can expect to see. It confirms that Juliette will be back in the main silo again, but also that she'll be dealing with a very new challenge – getting her memories back. I've embedded that trailer below for you to check out.

Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is back in the silo, then, and has semi-pariah, semi-blessed status as the first person to ever go out and come back in alive – after a brush with an incinerator. She's lost her memory of that outing, though, which is fairly crucial since she learnt more than one thing that would change her underground society's understanding of itself.

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Meanwhile, as she struggles to get a grip on what happened to her, the situation in the silo is getting more heated. We've seen more than one uprising be quelled at this point, but there's got to be a threshold where the people's demands for answers start to break through. We're poised to learn more about the secret design of the silo's surveillance project and governors.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

Meanwhile, we'll also get more and more insight into how the world actually got to the point where its only survivors are living in underground vaults. The flashback sequences in the second season were fascinating but perhaps a little underexplored – now we're clearly going to get more, and I'm gagging to find out some of the politics behind this particular apocalypse.

Some people felt (fairly) that Silo's second season dragged a little, especially with Juliette taken off into her own little slow-moving side story, and I'm hoping this new run of episodes will have taken that feedback into account. If we can get into revelations a little more quickly, we could be heading into one of the best sci-fi seasons in recent memory.

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