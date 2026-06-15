Apple TV's Silo season 3 will show how it all began – and I can't wait to watch this Sci-Fi epic

Silo isn't just one of the best Sci-Fi shows on Apple TV, it's based on one of the best Science Fiction novels in recent years. The original trilogy was written by Hugh Howey, beginning with a series of short stories titled Wool, followed by Shift and Dust.

Having watched the first season, reimagined for Apple TV, I devoured the full collection of books and even moved on to the additional short stories and connected works. There are differences between the books and the TV show, but it doesn't take away from this excellent story.

Season 2 deviated significantly from the book's order but still primarily covers elements from Wool, the first book. Season 3 sees a move to book two, Shift, which is where we discover how and why the Silo happened.

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Though the first book is incredible as a self-contained dystopian mystery, it's the back story in the second book that's really fascinating. We see a teaser of this at the end of season two, with a scene that looks like Capitol Hill in Washington. From the new trailers for season three, it seems we will get the full story, as we do in the books (no spoilers).

While there are just three main books for the series, there are planned to be four seasons of the TV show, so season three is expected to keep to the second book, with season four taking care of the last one.

The order will likely be different, and some of the characters will change, but if Silo Season 3 even keeps roughly to the story arc of Shift, then it's going to be a wild ride.

Apple is releasing the first episode of Silo Season 3 on 3 July 2026, with new episodes launched weekly. I'm tempted to hold off to allow for a full binge session – also giving me time to rewatch season 2) but I'm not sure I can wait.

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(Image credit: Apple TV)