It was over 18 months ago that I wrote about Apple TV's bold decision with Silo, committing to the show through to its conclusion rather than leaving its viewers hanging.

Now that the show is back on Apple TV, once again asserting its dominance as the best streaming service out there, it's also not giving up its story arc too quickly – because the show airs weekly on Fridays, not in a binge-drop format.

While I still pore over the show's absence on 4K Blu-ray or, indeed, any physical media form, watching the first episode of the third season did look delightful – and I've not upgraded to an Apple TV 4K box, said to provide the peak of quality available.

Silo Season 3 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Critics are in awe of the show, too, with Silo S3 already holding a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score after just one episode has aired – although, I'm sure, said critics will have received a two- or three-episode preview on which to base their assessments.

While I won't put out any major spoilers here, there's one key device that the show installs right from the off: our key protagonist, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), has amnesia.

That's not only going to be important for the show's ongoing story arc – and the way Juliette's Silo life intertwines with and, in some ways, echoes that of 'The Before Times' – but it's completely absent in the books on which the show is based.