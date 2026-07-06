3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (July 6-10)

Another week, another heatwave – here in the UK temperatures are creeping up into certifiably uncomfortable position once more, which means it's still the time of year when you want to close the curtains all day to keep cool air inside, and watch some streaming in the evenings to keep your mind off the heat.

If you're a Netflix or Prime Video subscriber, then you probably already know that you have access to some of the biggest streaming libraries on the market, but they're always getting bigger. I've checked out the full list of everything being added to each this week, and have chosen three highlights for you to know about. Check them out below.

Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 9 July

This one's been getting trailers and teasers for weeks now, because Netflix likely hopes that it'll be a genuine smash-hit in the US, where it's one of those cultural touchstones that almost every child reads. This long-running series of books is getting a bigger-budget adaptation than the last time it was turned into TV, and if it runs for half as many seasons, Netflix will be over the moon.

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Its story of a resilient, loving family moving across America at a time of real possibility but also real and present danger in the wilderness is a classic. It's going to be particularly fascinating to see how it approaches some more dated elements now that it's 2026, but it's almost guaranteed to be warm and wholesome in the extreme.