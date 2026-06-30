Netflix in July 2026: 5 best all-new additions for Netflix subscribers

As a new month starts, it's tradition here at T3 to take a look at what's coming down the pike from the biggest and best streaming services on the market, so that people can get a sense of what they can look forward to. We're just on the very cusp of July right now, and if you're a Netflix subscriber, you're in the right place.

I've taken a deep look at everything coming to Netflix in July, from new TV series to original movies, and I've limited my picks below to Netflix Originals. That helps to ensure that you'll get access to them regardless of what country you're watching in. Read on to find out five of the best coming your way.

Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 9 July

First up is a Netflix revival of a genuine classic of children's literature in America, one that tells part of the foundation myth of the whole country, frankly. Little House on the Prairie tells a story of American migration, and the challenges that faced families who uprooted their lives in the hopes of finding prosperity.

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From the trailers we've seen so far, it might also approach that myth with a little more context and compassion than some other historical versions of it, emphasising the place of native people rather than erasing them or making light. Still, this should be wholesome family-friendly fare, and possibly a very relaxing and cosy watch, if it's anything like previous long-running versions of the story.

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 1 July

This one might already be available to watch by the time you check out this list, frankly. Enola Holmes has fairly quietly become a bankable franchise for Netflix, after two previous movies did big numbers with Millie Bobby Brown in the lead and titular role as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister.

She's back again this time, and planning an intimate wedding in Malta, only to have her plans upended when her older brother is mysteriously kidnapped. Rightly sensing that it might take a formidable foe to get the drop on such an intelligent mind, Enola will swing into action and take things into her own hands as she tries to put thin