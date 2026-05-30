Netflix in June 2026: 5 best all-new additions for Netflix subscribers

Netflix can't ever really let a month go by without some pretty major additions – it's a massive streaming platform and knows full well that it needs to keep people's attentions. The best way to do that? Get new shows and movies onto its library all the time, ensuring that no week is empty.

Each month, therefore, I spend a little time before the calendar changes, checking out whatever Netflix is adding in the four-ish weeks to come. For those of you wondering what you'll get as part of your subscription in June, this is the place to be. I've picked out five highlights for you, and down below you'll find all of them with their trailers and release dates.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 June

It's been a long old wait for the second season of Avatar:The Last Airbender's live-action remake. Netflix has high hopes for the show, and it clearly has a huge budget, but you've got to hope the gap before next season doesn't end up being this same length of time.

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Still, for those who enjoyed the first set of episodes, this looks like a pretty terrific step-up in scale, as the show widens its scope and escalates its stakes. The element-bending powers on show are even more amazing than before, and our slightly aged-up characters all look like they'll have the familiar and satisfying arcs from the original cartoon. Expect this one to do huge numbers when it arrives late in June.

I Will Find You

I Will Find You | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 June

Netflix has become a real factory when it comes to thriller series, and one of its most proven methods has been to adapt best-selling novels – the sort that you see in airports for those looking to enjoy a barnstorming read while flying long-haul. It's a really great way to get a great plot, but you have to pair it with the right actors and tone to really stick the landing.

This show takes a Harlan Coben story and puts Sam Worthington in the lead role as a father who's in jail for the murder of his son – expect he not only didn't kill him, but it would seem that nobody did. What begins as a murder mystery might morph into a kidnapping case, but with a whole bunch of personal feelings clouding up the characters' objectivity. Sign us up for this one!

Office Romance

Office Romance | Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 June

Sometimes Netflix knows it can just go for the low-hanging fruit, and this rom-com seems like it isn't shooting for the stars. It stars none other than Jennifer Lopez as a high-flying boss, literally. She runs an airline and has absolutely no time to waste on frivolous romances, with a reputation for hard management and low patience.

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That all changes, though, when Brett Goldstein walks into her office as a new lawyer for the company. They have an instant spark, and it's fairly clear from the spoilerish trailer above that they're not exactly going to sit on their hands and ignore their urges. This seems to be a classic romantic tale, and might even be less rom-com and more pure rom.

Little Brother

Little Brother | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 26 June

Well, for those looking for the "pure com" equivalent to the above option, here's one for you. Little Brother looks like it might have just come from an extended experiment in which John Cena let longtime absurdist comic Eric Andre see if he could make him break into laughter while shooting scenarios, since the movie sees the former very much playing the straight man to the latter's wild card.

Cena's character accidentally finds himself reconnecting with someone he last knew at school, discovering that Andre's just as weird as ever, and watching his entire life start to revolve around this one totally bizarre dude. The movie's chances of being genuinely great are slim, but Cena is always game and you never know what Andre's going to pull, so we'll be watching this with interest.

Voicemails for Isabelle

Voicemails for Isabelle | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 19 June

My final pick is the rom-com we've been looking for. This movie stars Zoey Deutch as a young woman grieving the loss of her sister and using voicemail messages to her now-defunct number as a way to feel connected to the sibling she lost. What she doesn't realise is that the number has now been reassigned, and that the man of her dreams is listening in.

When he figures out why he's been getting these voicemails out of nowhere, he starts to wonder if he can help her out, and his innocent intentions quickly blossom into what looks like a fairly swooning love affair. Sure, it's a lot like You've Got Mail, but that's no real bad thing, and a charming pair of lead actors could make sure this one ends up being a great little bit of fun.