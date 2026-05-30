7 best men’s fragrance launches from May 2026, featuring Acqua di Parma, Montblanc, Azzaro and more
We’re heading into the woods with May’s fragrance launches…
Looking for a new spring-summer men’s fragrance? Well, as May draws to a close, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrance launches from this month which are full of exciting new scents that you’re sure to enjoy.
As May is a transitional month between spring and summer, this month saw a few emerging fragrances with bold, summer-like scents. Think florals, citrus and fresh notes. May also saw lots of woody colognes which is always popular within men’s fragrances.
To find your next scent, here are the seven best men’s fragrance launches from May 2026, featuring the likes of Acqua di Parma, Montblanc, Azzaro, Rabanne and more.
MEN’S FRAGRANCES FROM MAY 2026
Acqua di Parma launched its new La Calcetta collection at the end of May. featured in the summer range is Acqua di Parma Bergamotto La Spugnatura, a unique fragrance which uses the La Spugnatura technique to extract citrus by hand pressing peels into a sea sponge and extracting it into terracotta pots. As you’d imagine, this scent is zesty, green and floral.
Rabanne 1 Million Night Elixir is a limited edition version of Rabanne’s iconic 1 Million fragrance. Extremely long lasting, this scent features bold amber notes which is balanced with sweetness from mandarins and maple syrup. It definitely has a strong orange smell which is ideal for summer wear.
A new addition to the Legend collection, Montblanc Legend Elixir is from the fougere amber fragrance family. It has layers of bergamot, lavender, pink peppercorn, iris, vanilla and benzoin so it’s extremely powerful and aromatic. It comes in a stunning silver bottle with a mirror-like effect.
D.S. & DURGA debuted three new fragrances in May, and Grey Blazer was our favourite. As the name suggests, it quite literally smells like a blazer, with notes of wool at the base. Building on top of wool, D.S. & DURGA Grey Blazer is a bold mix of herbs, spices, flowers and tea, including green spices, hedgerow flowers and musk.
If intense is what you want, you won’t be disappointed with Azzaro Forever Wanted Absolu. With up to 24 hours of intensity, this woody, amber fragrance is perfect for date night, with warming, sensual notes of whiskey, cardamom and incense. For a pop of sweetness, Forever Wanted Absolu has layers of vanilla and lavender.
Fresh and woody, Ralph Lauren Polo 67 Extreme is intense and packed full of intriguing notes. At the top is caramelised pineapple which gives the fragrance a gourmand edge. Further down, Ralph Lauren Polo 67 Extreme is rounded out with warm cedarwood and leather accord.
The latest launch from the Cool Elixir collection, Davidoff Cool Water Elixir Safran comes in a bright red bottle which translates to the fragrance itself. Packed with ‘red gold’ spices, you can expect layers of saffron, cedarwood and green apple for freshness.
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