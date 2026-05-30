7 best men’s fragrance launches from May 2026, featuring Acqua di Parma, Montblanc, Azzaro and more

Looking for a new spring-summer men’s fragrance ? Well, as May draws to a close, I’ve rounded up the best men’s fragrance launches from this month which are full of exciting new scents that you’re sure to enjoy.

As May is a transitional month between spring and summer, this month saw a few emerging fragrances with bold, summer-like scents. Think florals, citrus and fresh notes. May also saw lots of woody colognes which is always popular within men’s fragrances.

To find your next scent, here are the seven best men’s fragrance launches from May 2026, featuring the likes of Acqua di Parma, Montblanc, Azzaro, Rabanne and more.

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MEN’S FRAGRANCES FROM MAY 2026