9 best men’s fragrance launches from March 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela and more
March’s fragrances are all about unisex, spring scents – here’s are favourites
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March has been full of exciting men’s fragrances and colognes launches, and I’m here to give you a monthly round-up of my favourite releases from the third month of 2026.
A key trend I noticed from this month’s fragrance launches was unisex scents. This month more than any other, there’s been tons of unisex and genderless scents to cater to men, women and anyone in between – in fact, most of this list is unisex fragrances.
As March 20th is the first day of spring, this month’s launches have also been focused on springtime scents. Think lots of florals and fruits, and bright, fresh notes that capture the lighter season.Article continues below
To help you stay up-to-date with the latest fragrance trends, I’ve rounded up the nine best men’s fragrances launched in March 2026, featuring new colognes and aftershaves from Tom Ford, Creed, Maison Margiela and more.
Men’s fragrances from March 2026
The new Tom Ford Taormina Orange is a bright, vibrant fragrance that is perfect for the spring and summer seasons. It’s from the citrus, woody fragrance family, and as the name suggests, there are strong sweet and sour notes of blood orange. To balance the tang, Tom Ford Taormina Orange has layers of oakmoss, musk and sea salt, inspired by Sicily.
Woody and floral, Creed Wild Vetiver is inspired by an English garden party – but with an edge. It has notes of vetiver, sandalwood and cedar at the base to give it that strong wood note. Above it is fruity and floral layers of rose, bergamot, blackcurrant and pink pepper. Creed’s Wild Vetiver comes in a springlike green bottle that’s fun to display as part of your fragrance collection.
Kilian Paris has reinvented its Forbidden Games fragrance which originally launched back in 2012. The 2026 version is inspired by the original’s fruity, floral notes, and is described as smelling like a ‘honey-drizzled peach dusted with cinnamon’. It has notes of peach, honey, rose, jasmine, vanilla and bourbon for a subtle kick.
Jo Malone’s new unisex scent, Beach Blossom Cologne is more of a summer scent than spring, but it’s still an exciting new fragrance from March 2026. Inspired by beaches, Jo Malone Beach Blossom Cologne has layers of lime, coconut water and tonka bean, making it ideal for your upcoming holiday.
A sharp turn away from floral scents, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Mood Extrait is oud in a bottle. Expanding the Oud Mood collection, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Mood Extrait has notes of – you guessed it – oud, leather, saffron, jasmine and peach to give the scent a softer version of oud.
A light unisex fragrance, D.S. & DURGA Debaser in Bloom is designed for hot spring and summer days. It has lots of fruity layers, including notes of fig, coconut husk, raspberry leaf and white currant. It’s balanced out by rosemary, gardenia, cream and musk which smells delicious but isn’t too overpowering.
Another brand that’s excited for summer, Ellis Brooklyn ISLA SIRENA is a tropical-inspired fragrance that’s bright and sweet. It has lots of bold notes, including banana, papaya, coconut water and ginger. These sweeter layers are balanced by sea salt, lime, vetiver and teak wood for a rounded, warm scent.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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