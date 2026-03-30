9 best men’s fragrance launches from March 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela and more

March’s fragrances are all about unisex, spring scents – here’s are favourites

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Men&#039;s fragrances March 2026
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March has been full of exciting men’s fragrances and colognes launches, and I’m here to give you a monthly round-up of my favourite releases from the third month of 2026.

A key trend I noticed from this month’s fragrance launches was unisex scents. This month more than any other, there’s been tons of unisex and genderless scents to cater to men, women and anyone in between – in fact, most of this list is unisex fragrances.

As March 20th is the first day of spring, this month’s launches have also been focused on springtime scents. Think lots of florals and fruits, and bright, fresh notes that capture the lighter season.

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Men’s fragrances from March 2026

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

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