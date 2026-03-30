9 best men’s fragrance launches from March 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela and more

March has been full of exciting men’s fragrances and colognes launches, and I’m here to give you a monthly round-up of my favourite releases from the third month of 2026.

A key trend I noticed from this month’s fragrance launches was unisex scents. This month more than any other, there’s been tons of unisex and genderless scents to cater to men, women and anyone in between – in fact, most of this list is unisex fragrances.

As March 20th is the first day of spring, this month’s launches have also been focused on springtime scents. Think lots of florals and fruits, and bright, fresh notes that capture the lighter season.

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To help you stay up-to-date with the latest fragrance trends, I’ve rounded up the nine best men’s fragrances launched in March 2026, featuring new colognes and aftershaves from Tom Ford, Creed, Maison Margiela and more.

Men’s fragrances from March 2026