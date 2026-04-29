Dreame's first-ever LED face mask is here – and it's completely cordless

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched its first-ever LED face, the Chrona Photon Anti-Aging Skincare Mask. It offers five targeted light modes, and it’s completely cordless. The mask is priced at $249.99, but is currently discounted to $215.99 on Dreame's website. It’s currently exclusive to the US, but hopefully we’ll see it arrive in the UK and Europe soon.

Dreame has offically unveiled its first-ever LED face mask as part of a wider global launch. The Chrona Photon Anti-Aging Skincare Mask offers five targeted light modes designed to tackle everything from fine lines to breakouts, and it’s completely cordless, making it much easier to travel with too.

The mask has launched alongside two new hair stylers and the Astra IPL Hair Removal Device, making this Dreame’s biggest beauty drop to date. This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen a smart home brand move into LED skincare tech, with Nanoleaf doing something similar with its own LED face mask last year.

The Dreame Chrona LED Light Therapy Mask comes in at $249.99, but it’s currently discounted to $215.99 on Dreame's website, which makes it one of the more affordable LED face masks out there right now. It’s exclusive to the US for the moment, but hopefully we’ll see it arrive in the UK and Europe soon.

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(Image credit: Dreame)

In terms of features, the mask provides five targeted light modes and multi-wavelength LED technology aimed at improving radiance, firmness and overall skin health.

At the moment, a lot of the best LED masks come with standout extras, including the Shark Cryoglow's under-eye cooling or the Therabody Therface Mask Glo's built-in massage features. Whilst the Dreame Chrona doesn’t push things forward in that sense, it does have a couple of thoughtful touches, including its cordless design and extended coverage around the neck.

One feature I do really like is the inclusion of a spare battery. This means you can keep one charged and simply swap it in if the mask runs out mid-treatment, which will make the whole experience feel a lot more seamless.

(Image credit: Dreame)

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