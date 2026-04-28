DREO’s new tower fan just solved the biggest problem I have with misting fans

QUICK SUMMARY Dreo has launched a new TurboCool Misting Fan line-up for summer 2026. Within the range is the Dreo TurboCool Misting Fan 765S, a new tower fan for large spaces which blows cooling mist around the room without making your furniture damp.

It’s finally that time of year when every air treatment manufacturer debuts their new fans – and Dreo’s new line-up is seriously impressive. Dreo has launched its new TurboCool Misting Fan range, and its tower and desktop fans have solved the biggest problem I have with misting fans.

The new TurboCool Misting Fan collection from Dreo features indoor models, including tower, pedestal, desktop and portable air conditioners . They all come with TurboCool Ultra Mist technology which spreads cool mist around the room to drop the temperatures without creating any dampness.

One of the main problems I – and many people – have with misting fans is the excessive amount of water that’s produced. While the mist does feel cooling and relieving, the water expelled can often be a bit too much, even on the lowest settings.

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This results in your furniture and floors getting a build-up of moisture and liquid, making it slippy and damp. But Dreo has solved this problem with its new technology which combines multi-stage airflow and micron-sized water droplets for a more refined mist that still cools you down, but doesn’t leave too much water behind.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dreo) (Image credit: Dreo)

Inside the new Dreo fans, including the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S , are two mist boosters which push the water through a dedicated mist channel. It acts as a natural filter so the water going through becomes much finer and circulates much quicker for expert cooling that’s not too damp.

I was recently invited to Dreo’s Magic of Summer Event where I got to see the new fans in action. I was incredibly impressed by the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S as it offered powerful airflow at a surprisingly quiet noise level – 20 decibels to be exact.

What I was most impressed by was when the misting action is on, you can actually see it coming out of the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S. I stood directly in front of it and could barely feel the water vapour. It has a six litre water tank located at the bottom that can be used for up to 24 hours on the lowest setting for all-day cooling – and it lights up in different colours.

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The Dreo TurboCool Misting Fan 765S comes with 12 fan speeds, four modes and four mist levels which you can customise. It oscillates up to 90° and can reach up to 18.2m with its BLDC motor. The design is sleek and surprisingly compact considering its size, and it can be used as a fan, mister and humidifier.

Alongside the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S, Dreo has also launched the TurboCool Misting Fan 516S , a small, desktop fan for smaller spaces. Despite being much smaller than the tower version, the TurboCool Misting Fan 516S also has an insanely powerful air stream. I stood off to the side and it was still blasting me with cool air.