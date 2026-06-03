Watch out, YETI – Ninja just upgraded its FrostVault backpack cooler with three new colours
Ninja releases limited edition colours of its FrostVault backpack cooler
QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has launched three new limited edition versions of its FrostVault Go Backpack Cooler.
Ideal for summer adventures, the Ninja FrostVault Go is now available in Park Punch, Lake Paddle and Waterside Wind Down colours.
Watch out, YETI – Ninja has just upgraded its iconic FrostVault Go Soft Backpack Cooler with three new limited edition colourways. Now available in Park Punch, Lake Paddle and Waterside Wind Down, the new cooler colours will make sure you look the part on your upcoming summer adventure.
Ninja first announced its FrostVault cooler in 2024, and since then, it’s launched upgraded versions, including a wheeled, portable model and its recent FrostVault Go backpack. While I initially thought a cooler backpack was a little strange, it’s actually a pretty genius invention, especially for beach days and camping trips.
Previously, the Ninja FrostVault Go came in neutral colours, including black, grey and navy. But now for summer 2026, Ninja has gone bright with three limited edition colourways, so if you wanted to camouflage into your surroundings while hiking or camping, you might want to think again with these new colours.
The new colours include Park Punch, Lake Paddle and Waterside Wind Down, all names that sound in keeping with outdoor adventures, but don’t give much away about what shade they are. Starting with Park Punch, this is the brightest colour from the limited edition options in bubblegum and dark pink.
Lake Paddle is slightly more subdued but still bright in a royal and dark blue shade, while Waterside Wind Down is the most unassuming option in a light teal green. All three colours have the same price as the originals at £199.99 / $199, and as far as I can see on the Ninja website, the colourways are only available in the 17-litre 24-Can bag size.
Other than the new colours, you can expect the same features from the Ninja FrostVault Go, including a built-in cold dry zone that keeps food cold and separate from your drinks. As mentioned, it can hold up to 24 cans at a time, or 16 cans with ice, and can keep ice frozen for up to 24 hours.
The Ninja FrostVault Go aims to keep the entire backpack at fridge temperature, and the ChillSeal lid locks this in but also keeps food and drink cool when unzipped. The design is comfortable for carrying too, with ergonomic straps and a padded back panel.
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Ninja is definitely taking a page out of YETI’s book with these new colours. The Lake Paddle in particular looks similar to YETI’s royal blue collection which came out in April 2026. I’m a big fan of both brands, and love all the new shades – I might have to pick up the Ninja FrostVault Go in Waterside Wind Down for my next camping trip.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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