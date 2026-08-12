5 slushie makers to add to your summer hosting set-up, featuring Ninja, Tower, Cuisinart and more

There’s no better way to add some fun to your summer hosting set-up than introducing a slushie maker – and these are the ones you should consider buying.

The past few years have seen ice cream machines come back into style, and they’ve been closely followed by slushie makers. As a child in the early 2000s, I always loved the Slush Puppie machines you’d find in cinemas and ice skating rinks, so being able to make your own at home is a serious upgrade.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best five slushie makers that will wow your guests at your next summer party, including the likes of Ninja, Tower, Cuisinart and more.

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Best slushie maker overall

1. Ninja Slushi

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

As always, Ninja was one step ahead of the rest when it introduced its Ninja Slushi Frozen Drink Maker back in 2024. Since then, Ninja has introduced a MAX version and even a Twist model which combines two slushie flavours in one – but I think the original is best.

The Ninja Slushi uses RapidChill technology to quickly chill your ingredients without any pre-freezing needed. It can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and can be used to make frozen cocktails, frappes and milkshakes. Read our Ninja Slushi review for more details.

Best luxury slushie maker

2. Tower Slushie Fusion

(Image credit: Tower)

If you’re looking for a premium slushie maker, I’d recommend the Tower Slushie Fusion . At £279.99, it’s one of the more expensive options on this list, but you get a huge amount for your cash, including a 2.6-litre capacity, an LED display and give pre-sets, including slushy, frappe, milkshake, cocktail and wine – yes, really.

The Tower Slushie Fusion might look big and intimidating at first, but it’s extremely easy to use. Its pre-sets are automatic, so you don’t have to do anything other than add your ingredients. Alternatively, you can use it manually to make your own unique mixtures .

Best budget slushie maker

3. INOVIVA Slush Machine

(Image credit: Inoviva)

On the cheaper end of the spectrum, the INOVIVA Slush Machine is a more budget-friendly option (although it’s still £169.99 so you may want to wait until there’s a sales event). Using advanced cooling technology, the INOVIVA Slush Machine doesn’t require ice, and instead, keeps your drinks slushed and cool without dilution.

The INOVIVA Slush Machine has five pre-set modes, and can make drinks in as little as 15 minutes. It also has five texture levels , so you can customise the thickness of your slushie or smoothie.

Best slushie and ice cream maker

4. Cuisinart Frost Fusion

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Nowadays, most appliances are ‘hybrids’, meaning they combine more than one cooking function so you can get multiple devices in one. This is the case with the Cuisinart Frost Fusion which is a 6-in-1 gadget that makes slushies, soft serve, sorbet, and more.

While it’s quite a chunky appliance, the Cuisinart Frost Fusion ticks a lot of boxes with its super quick churning and freezing, and generous capacity. It has easy controls and an attractive touch panel, and it’s surprisingly quiet when in action. Read our Cuisinart Frost Fusion review for more details.

Best small slushie maker

5. Salter Slushie Maker

(Image credit: Salter)

If you have limited kitchen space, the Salter Slushie Maker is a great option. It can make up to 1.9-litres of slushies in one batch, and it takes up minimal room in your house, whether it’s on your countertop or packed away in your cupboard.