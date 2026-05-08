7 ice cream makers you need for quick, frozen treats, featuring Ninja, Sage, Cuisinart and more

The warmer weather calls for ice cream, and what better way to indulge your sweet tooth than with an ice cream maker.

Homemade ice cream used to be a bit of a faff. From making your mixture from scratch and freezing overnight to the slow churning the next day,

Nowadays, you can get models which whizz up ice cream in as little as three minutes, and some don’t even require you to pre-freezer your mixture beforehand. Essentially, today’s ice cream makers are quicker, easier to use and offer a variety of frozen dessert options, including sorbet, milkshakes, soft serve and even slushies.

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Below, I’ve rounded up the seven best ice cream makers you can buy today, including options from Ninja, Sage, Cuisinart and more.

1. Ninja Creami

(Image credit: Ninja)

Best ice cream maker overall

Since its release in 2021, the Ninja Creami has completely revolutionised the ice cream maker scene. While it does still require making and pre-freezing your mixture, the Ninja Creami takes as little as three minutes to whizz up your frozen creations, which is far speedier than other options on the market today.

The Ninja Creami can make ice cream, light ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshake, smoothie bowl and mix-ins. Its controls are easy to use, and it comes with three tubs so you can make and store multiple batches. Since launch, Ninja has expanded its line-up with a deluxe version and soft serve model called the Ninja Swirl – but you can’t beat the original. Read my full Ninja Creami review for more details.

2. Cuisinart Frost Fusion

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

Best soft serve ice cream maker

The Cuisinart Frost Fusion is a strong contender for best ice cream maker but soft serve is where it really shines. As a 6-in-1 ‘frozen treat’ machine, it makes soft serve, ice cream, sorbet, slushies, frappes and frozen cocktails, and it doesn’t require you to pre-freeze any mixtures.

While it has a fairly clunky design, the Cuisinart Frost Fusion has a dispenser handle at the front which really gives it that authentic ‘Mr Whippy’ feel. It makes ice cream in as little as 25 minutes, and keeps everything cool for up to two hours for ice cream and 12 hours for frozen drinks. In my opinion, it's tough to beat which is why I rated it highly in my Cuisinart Frost Fusion review .

3. Russell Hobbs Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Best budget ice cream maker

For those on a tight budget, the Russell Hobbs Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker is an affordable, attractive option. Using pre-frozen ingredients, this model makes ice cream, light ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yoghurt, milkshakes and mix-ins, and it has a compact, stylish design.

A handy feature of the Russell Hobbs Chilluxe Ice Cream Maker is its re-spin function . If you don’t love the texture of your ice cream or gelato, you can re-spin it for a smoother finish. At just £159.99, it’s one of the cheapest options on this list. It’s important to keep in mind it’s our budget pick for those who want the newer, speedier method of ice cream making.

4. Sage The Smart Scoop

(Image credit: Sage)

Best luxury ice cream maker

On the higher end of the spectrum, the